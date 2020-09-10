Groundbreaking held for House of Hope's HOPE Village

FLORENCE, S.C. — A groundbreaking for House of HOPE of the Pee Dee’s Hope Village project took place on Thursday morning at the site where up to 24 tiny homes will be built. The lot is at 1020 W. Darlington St. in Florence, next to the House of Hope.
A model home for the soon-to-be assembled HOPE Village was on hand Thursday for the groundbreaking. The model was provided by Graceland Buildings of the Pee Dee and was open to tour.
The homes will include a dorm-style kitchen, full bathroom and living and sleeping area all nestled into 240 square feet. Initial residents will be women and children with a men’s section to follow.
The houses will cost about $20,000, fully furnished, turnkey, said Bryan Braddock, executive director of House of Hope. He said these homes will accommodate at least three people. They will be single-bedroom dwellings with a queen-size bed on bottom and a twin bunk bed on top. Braddock said the model featured at the groundbreaking also had a couch with an inflatable bed. The ones being built will also have an escape window to offer a second way of exiting the building and a wall mount HVAC unit.
The tiny homes will focus on fire safety. There will be no stoves or ovens, only a microwave oven. There will also be a no-smoking policy for the tiny homes.
There will be handicapped-accessible homes with a slightly different layout.
“They are designed to be very functional with hidden storage,” Braddock said.
The tiny houses will be built by Delta Building Systems, general contractor, and designed by F. W. Architects Inc.
Braddock said he was introduced to tiny houses about seven years ago when he first started working at House of Hope. In October 2019, he drove to Easley with a friend to see The Dream Center, a community of tiny homes. He said this brought the House of Hopes dream to reality. He said the Dream Center guided them, gave them a sense that it could be done — what they envisioned could become more than a dream.
He said what he saw there was a home, a place of refuge, dignity, safety, a place to come to “to let it all go.”
Although House of Hope offers shelter for the homeless, Braddock said, this is something it hasn't been able to offer in the past.
House of Hope Board Chairman Rob King said this begins a new chapter in the mission of House of Hope.
This project has arrived at the perfect time, he said.
Florence City Council Member Teresa Myers Ervin said she was elected from District I where the homes will be located. She said that when you bring the community up you bring the people in it up.
Julie Maxham said God has been the lead in this project.
This event caps off several years of planning and sets the stage for another way House of Hope will assist its guests and residents in transitioning back to a self-sustaining, independent life.
The homeless living in the houses will be able to remain there while participating in job training, financial training or other programs provided by House of Hope that will help them transition to independent housing in about 18-24 months, Braddock said.
“We have commitments for 22 homes with 16 fully funded homes,” Braddock said.
Site work will start on Monday for such things as plumbing, drainage, sidewalks and parking with construction of the homes to start in 90 to 120 days (after the site work is completed), Braddock said.
He said the hope is to have a home completed as soon as January, at least by early spring.
“I think it will be a huge blessing to help people get back on their feet,” Braddock said.
Donations that have made this project possible have come from individuals, organizations, businesses and churches.
Dr. Webb and Alice Jones, Hope Village donors, were on hand for the groundbreaking. Dr. Jones said his dental office in downtown Florence is about two blocks from a camp of homeless people.
“Which I became aware of not too long after I opened my office,” Webb Jones said. “People started showing up on my back door step asking for money and help.”
Jones said he had no idea the number of homeless people there were in Florence.
“Then I found out there were homeless children in this camp and that broke my heart,” he said. “I just can’t tolerate the thought of children being homeless.”
“When I found out this opportunity was going to be available it was a natural fit for me to share some of my good fortune in life to help some of those people I know need a place to live,” Jones said.
Jones said you can’t get out of a homeless situation unless you have a home to go to and you can’t get a job if you are homeless. It is a never-ending cycle.
“I am thrilled about this,” he said. “I hope it will grow and make a big difference in our community, and I am sure it will.”
He said this program has allowed him to give back, and the chance to participate has brought him tremendous joy.
“I am hopeful that the number of homeless people will drop to zero,” Jones said.
He said when people see programs that are successful they don’t mind investing in them.
“I hope our community sees what this can do,” Jones said.
He encourages others to sponsor a house.
To donate to the HOPE Village tiny house project send contributions to House of Hope, 1020 W. Darlington St., Florence, SC, 29501 and designate tiny houses.
