FLORENCE, S.C. — Another group connected with the historic Jamestown property will hold a virtual family reunion Saturday.
The James Family Heritage Reunion Committee announced Monday that it will host a virtual family reunion honoring the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Jamestown.
The celebration is being moved online because of fears of spreading of COVID-19.
To further commemorate the sesquicentennial of the settlement, the family has minted a limited edition, double-sided, colored 2-coin set that comes complete with a certificate of authenticity and is available for purchase.
The completely separate Jamestown Foundation previously announced that it was postponing its 150th anniversary celebration next year also because of the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The settlement was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2019. The property contains the James cemetery and a Reconstruction-era cabin that belonged to Tony and Jan James.
The settlement was founded in 1870 by Ervin James, a former slave. He purchased the land that the settlement would be developed on from two white landowners, Eli McKissick and Mary Poston, a move that was risky for all parties involved.
The virtual family reunion will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday via Zoom.
Contact the James family for the meeting information.
