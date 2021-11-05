Group formed to make Florence City Council, Mayor elections nonpartisan

FLORENCE, S.C. – A group has been formed to move the city of Florence to nonpartisan elections.

Former Florence city councilman Robby Hill announced the formation of Vote Florence at a news conference held Friday morning at Victor's.

"Ninety-eight percent of South Carolina cities do NOT use a partisan process to elect their council and mayors," Hill said at the news conference. "Florence is one of six cities that force local candidates to declare a political party."

A map beside Hill provided the locations of the cities. Three of the cities are Greenville, Florence and Georgetown. The remaining three are in Aiken County.

Hill said that in the 2020 primary some city voters were denied the opportunity to vote for mayor and vote for sheriff.

South Carolina's election laws require that a person wanting to vote in a primary election pick either the Democratic or Republican primary to vote in. Thus, when Teresa Myers Ervin, George Jebaily and Barry McFadden faced off in the Democratic mayoral primary and T.J. Joye and Glen Kirby faced off in the Republican sheriff's primary, voters had to choose which primary to vote in.