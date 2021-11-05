 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Group formed to make Florence City Council, Mayor elections nonpartisan
0 Comments

Group formed to make Florence City Council, Mayor elections nonpartisan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robby Hill

Robby Hill speaks at a news conference announcing the formation of Vote Florence Friday morning at Victor's.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – A group has been formed to move the city of Florence to nonpartisan elections. 

Former Florence city councilman Robby Hill announced the formation of Vote Florence at a news conference held Friday morning at Victor's. 

"Ninety-eight percent of South Carolina cities do NOT use a partisan process to elect their council and mayors," Hill said at the news conference. "Florence is one of six cities that force local candidates to declare a political party." 

A map beside Hill provided the locations of the cities. Three of the cities are Greenville, Florence and Georgetown. The remaining three are in Aiken County. 

Hill said that in the 2020 primary some city voters were denied the opportunity to vote for mayor and vote for sheriff. 

South Carolina's election laws require that a person wanting to vote in a primary election pick either the Democratic or Republican primary to vote in. Thus, when Teresa Myers Ervin, George Jebaily and Barry McFadden faced off in the Democratic mayoral primary and T.J. Joye and Glen Kirby faced off in the Republican sheriff's primary, voters had to choose which primary to vote in. 

Hill said that Vote Florence has determined that a majority of city voters favor nonpartisan elections. 

Hill said the change would be as simple as the Florence City Council approving an ordinance twice but added that Vote Florence is prepared to work to provide the city with a signed petition of registered voters if any barriers to the change arrive. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Evacuations, outages after flash floods in Bosnia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Toney Moore wins Florence County Council District 6 special election
Local News

Toney Moore wins Florence County Council District 6 special election

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Republicans will once again have a 6-3 advantage on the Florence County Council. Republican Toney Moore received 556 votes, or 65.03%, to defeat Democrat Louis Ashley who received 299 votes or 34.97% to win the election to fill the remaining year of H. Steven DeBerry's four year term on the county council. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert