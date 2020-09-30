Group formed to support retention of Florence County penny sales tax

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He added that the county had received nearly $390 million, less than only York County.

The county’s second capital project sales tax was approved by a majority of voters in 2013. It went into effect on May 1, 2014, and will expire on April 30, 2021.

Norwood added that the second tax had raised over $140 million, which funded over 400 projects in the county.

"Support for keeping the penny has bipartisan support for elected and community leaders in all cities and town councils and the entire Florence County Council," Norwood continued.

He also noted that 20 other counties in the state use penny sales taxes to meet infrastructure needs. These counties include Marion, Williamsburg, and Horry counties.

Also speaking at the event Wednesday morning were Jill Lewis, Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson, Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr., Coward Mayor Diane Thomas, and Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce executive director Mary Kelly.

Schofield closed out the event. He said there was no better way to provide for the residents of the county in terms of safety and road maintenance than the tax.