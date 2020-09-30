Group formed to support retention of Florence County penny sales tax

FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of local business leaders has formed an organization dedicated to educating Florence County voters on the merits of voting to approve the re-implementation of a penny sales tax in the county.
The group, Forward Florence County, held a news conference Wednesday morning at the headquarters station of Howe Springs Fire Rescue.
Forward Florence County is co-chaired by Florence businessmen Tim Norwood and William Schofield.
Schofield's father, James, was an advocate for the voters' approval of the second penny sales tax in 2013. James, a member of the Florence County Council, died earlier this year.
The group's efforts are supported by Florence County Progress, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce.
Norwood began by highlighting the benefits of the county's two previous penny sales taxes.
The county’s first capital project sales tax was in effect from May 1, 2007, to April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006. This tax was designed to complete six major road projects in the county.
"Thanks to [state] Sen. [Hugh K.] Leatherman [Sr.] and the [state] infrastructure bank funds, Florence has received the second most revenue in South Carolina," Norwood said.
Support Local Journalism
He added that the county had received nearly $390 million, less than only York County.
The county’s second capital project sales tax was approved by a majority of voters in 2013. It went into effect on May 1, 2014, and will expire on April 30, 2021.
Norwood added that the second tax had raised over $140 million, which funded over 400 projects in the county.
"Support for keeping the penny has bipartisan support for elected and community leaders in all cities and town councils and the entire Florence County Council," Norwood continued.
He also noted that 20 other counties in the state use penny sales taxes to meet infrastructure needs. These counties include Marion, Williamsburg, and Horry counties.
Also speaking at the event Wednesday morning were Jill Lewis, Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson, Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr., Coward Mayor Diane Thomas, and Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce executive director Mary Kelly.
Schofield closed out the event. He said there was no better way to provide for the residents of the county in terms of safety and road maintenance than the tax.
The penny tax referendum will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot for all Florence County voters.
The ballot question asks Florence County residents to reimpose the 1% sales tax for seven years beginning May 1, 2021, to provide for $141.7 million in improvement projects throughout the county. Those projects include $66 million for municipal projects including $40 million to the city of Florence for road repairs, $38.7 million in county council district road and infrastructure improvements including the districts representing parts of the city, and $23.47 million for fire and public safety, and $13.13 million in general county improvements.
For more information about the group, visit keepthepenny.org. The group also has Facebook and Instagram pages. Yard signs are also available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.