 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Group formed to support retention of Florence County penny sales tax
0 comments
top story

Group formed to support retention of Florence County penny sales tax

{{featured_button_text}}
Penny Sales Tax

Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson speaks in favor of continuing the county’s penny sales tax, an issue that will be on the ballot in this year’s general election. 

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of local business leaders has formed an organization dedicated to educating Florence County voters on the merits of voting to approve the re-implementation of a penny sales tax in the county. 

The group, Forward Florence County, held a news conference Wednesday morning at the headquarters station of Howe Springs Fire Rescue. 

Forward Florence County is co-chaired by Florence businessmen Tim Norwood and William Schofield. 

Schofield's father, James, was an advocate for the voters' approval of the second penny sales tax in 2013. James, a member of the Florence County Council, died earlier this year. 

The group's efforts are supported by Florence County Progress, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce. 

Penny Sales Tax

Florence County firefighters flank the podium to show their support for continuing the Florence County penny sales tax.

Norwood began by highlighting the benefits of the county's two previous penny sales taxes. 

The county’s first capital project sales tax was in effect from May 1, 2007, to April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006. This tax was designed to complete six major road projects in the county. 

"Thanks to [state] Sen. [Hugh K.] Leatherman [Sr.] and the [state] infrastructure bank funds, Florence has received the second most revenue in South Carolina," Norwood said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Penny Sales Tax

Jill Lewis and Tim Norwood talk after a press conference at Howe Springs Fire Rescue's headquarters station on South Irby Street. The two, and several others, spoke out in favor of continuing the county's penny sales tax.

He added that the county had received nearly $390 million, less than only York County.  

The county’s second capital project sales tax was approved by a majority of voters in 2013. It went into effect on May 1, 2014, and will expire on April 30, 2021. 

Norwood added that the second tax had raised over $140 million, which funded over 400 projects in the county. 

"Support for keeping the penny has bipartisan support for elected and community leaders in all cities and town councils and the entire Florence County Council," Norwood continued. 

He also noted that 20 other counties in the state use penny sales taxes to meet infrastructure needs. These counties include Marion, Williamsburg, and Horry counties. 

Penny Sales Tax

Florence County firefighters show their support for continuing the Florence County penny sales tax. The county's fire departments have benefited from previous pennies and used the funds to update their equipment, improve existing stations and build new ones where needed.

Also speaking at the event Wednesday morning were Jill Lewis, Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson, Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr., Coward Mayor Diane Thomas, and Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce executive director Mary Kelly. 

Schofield closed out the event. He said there was no better way to provide for the residents of the county in terms of safety and road maintenance than the tax. 

The penny tax referendum will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot for all Florence County voters. 

The ballot question asks Florence County residents to reimpose the 1% sales tax for seven years beginning May 1, 2021, to provide for $141.7 million in improvement projects throughout the county. Those projects include $66 million for municipal projects including $40 million to the city of Florence for road repairs, $38.7 million in county council district road and infrastructure improvements including the districts representing parts of the city, and $23.47 million for fire and public safety, and $13.13 million in general county improvements.

For more information about the group, visit keepthepenny.org. The group also has Facebook and Instagram pages. Yard signs are also available. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DHEC: 48 Pee Dee schools report COVID cases
Local News

DHEC: 48 Pee Dee schools report COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 527 new confirmed cases and 37 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable deaths.

Local News

Ad to highlight Jaime Harrison's China connection

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolinians will soon be seeing a new advertisement supporting Sen. Lindsey Graham in his reelection bid. Security is Strength political action committee announced Thursday morning that it would soon be debuting an ad titled "Too Close" on broadcast stations in Florence, Myrtle Beach, Greenville-Spartanburg, Columbia, and Charleston and cable and satellite systems across the state. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert