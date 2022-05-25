Group gives $500 scholarships to two students

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence section of the National Council of Negro Women has given $500 scholarships to two students, Ashton Oliver and Kimyia Frierson.

Oliver said he plans to attend the University of South Carolina Beaufort to become a surgeon. He said he wants to be a general surgeon until he finds his specialty. Oliver said his mission is to find the cure for diabetes.

“I knew I wanted to be a doctor when my mother, who was a type one diabetic, passed away last year,” he said. “I did not see any diversity in her doctors. I knew from that point on I wanted to impact the health care system and change lives.”

Oliver said he is nervous, but knows he is prepared to be successful in college.

“My plan is to go to school debt free with scholarships,” he said. “I am always on the search for scholarships and when I found out about the NCNW scholarship I filled it out immediately. When I got the acceptance, I was very excited. I am just glad and very appreciative that I was selected.”

Oliver’s father, Anthony Oliver, said it was an honor to watch his son be recognized for all of the hard work he has done and for persevering in the face of adversity.

“I am excited to see him branch off and see what he does in the next four years of college,” he said. “I am appreciative of anything that helps my son further his education.”

Kimiya Frierson will be attending Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C., where she will pursue cybersecurity and computer engineering.

She said she has been working on codes and security locks throughout her high school years.

“I am excited for college because I get a chance to get out of my comfort zone and try new things, ''she said. “I am usually very quiet and don’t like to try new things. This is a great opportunity for me to branch out.

Frierson said as a young woman in the tech field, she will be able to add more power to the workforce.

“The power of women has often gone unnoticed, but now is the time for women to rise up and show their capabilities,” she said. “I will do everything in my power to represent every woman in the tech field with courage.”

Even in a male-dominated field, Frierson said, she is confident she has what it takes and is not intimidated by the male-to-female ratio. "Life is all about stepping out and trying new things," she said.

Frierson’s grandmother, Gloria Frierson, said the scholarship helps her granddaughter become a better leader and helps financially.

“When you are a grandmother taking care of your grandchild and you are retired with limited income, this scholarship is very helpful," she said. "We are grateful.”

