Group makes sure Darlington children have presents under their trees

DARLINGTON, S.C. − The Family Mission Center in Darlington, for the fifth year, made sure Wednesday that some of the families and children in their community had what they need for a merry Christmas morning.

All told, the center and its collection of donors took care of 73 families and 160 children, said director Tammy Robinson.

"Our families doubled, our children just ..." Robinson started to say of this year's effort. She didn't finish.

Robinson and her helpers had taken over the gym at the Darlington YMCA and organized a small herd of colorfully wrapped boxes by family group and pickup time.

Families stopped by every 10 minutes or so, socially distanced in a time of COVID − and picked up their blessing boxes.

Each child gets a personalized stocking − well stocked stocking − plus a collection of wants from their wish list and needs like shoes, socks and underwear.

Robinson said there is a concerted effort to make sure every child's Christmas box contains at least one pair of shoes along with socks and underwear.

