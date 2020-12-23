Group makes sure Darlington children have presents under their trees

DARLINGTON, S.C. − The Family Mission Center in Darlington, for the fifth year, made sure Wednesday that some of the families and children in their community had what they need for a merry Christmas morning.
All told, the center and its collection of donors took care of 73 families and 160 children, said director Tammy Robinson.
"Our families doubled, our children just ..." Robinson started to say of this year's effort. She didn't finish.
Robinson and her helpers had taken over the gym at the Darlington YMCA and organized a small herd of colorfully wrapped boxes by family group and pickup time.
Families stopped by every 10 minutes or so, socially distanced in a time of COVID 122420-fmn-news-johnsonville − and picked up their blessing boxes.
Each child gets a personalized stocking − well stocked stocking − plus a collection of wants from their wish list and needs like shoes, socks and underwear.
Robinson said there is a concerted effort to make sure every child's Christmas box contains at least one pair of shoes along with socks and underwear.
"Most of our community, a lot of people in our communities are working families who are just making it," she said. "If a transmission would go out they take the money from the mortgage payment to fix the transmission and it just snowballs and before you know it Christmas is here."
"We're just being a blessing this Christmas," Robinson said.
She started at the first of September and by November was ready to match the needs of the children with donors who were going to shop for them.
Several businesses stepped up with fundraisers, bed donations and stockings for the families.
"We had a lot of requests for board games, outside bikes and basketball hoops," she said.
Robinson also gave a shout out to her "Amazon angels" who donated to the cause from across the country.
"We even had a sailor in the US Navy contact us and ask to sponsor a child. That child got everything plus, he had fun shopping for that child," Robinson said, alluding to one box that did seem most blessed.
'It's good to know someone serving our country is taking time to serve others," Robinson said.
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.