Group rallies for women's right in downtown Florence Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. — About a dozen people took to the streets in downtown Florence on Monday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and let states decide if abortions will be legal or illegal.

“I’ve always tried to fight for equal rights for everybody and once I started hearing about Roe vs. Wade I knew South Carolina would be one of the first ones to overturn that law,” march co-organizer Hannah Abbuhl said. “My friend, Micayla, started talking and she had the idea the Fourth of July would be the perfect time for a protest. We organized it, got a few people together and are out here trying to make something happen.”

The protesters, carrying poster board signs, gathered in the Cheves Street parking deck and marched to the corner of Irby and Palmetto streets as they shouted out call-and-response phrases the entire way.

Once at the intersection, they marched around the intersection on crosswalks, chanting the whole way.

“I was thinking about it really hard. Everybody was talking about boycotting the Fourth. Don’t buy anything. Don’t spend your money and keep it for small businesses,” Micayla Revell, co-organizer, said. “I thought, lets take that and stretch it further, while we’re not spending our money lets tell the people how mad we are. They’re taking choices away from the people who need it.”

“It’s so much bigger. I think as a mother you really start to think about it, you really never know what can happen to your child,” she said as she gently shepherded her child along with the other protesters.

This is the second such protest — the first took place at Five Points with fewer protesters.

Motorists passing through the intersection, with a few exceptions, honked and waved in support. One squatted truck, absent mufflers, accelerated loudly past the protesters.

Revell said she was ill and couldn’t make it to the first protest.

“I’m very passionate about it, I’ve been screaming about it on social media every day. I want to tell as many people as I can,” she said. “I’m talking to the world when I’m talking on social media. I wanted to talk top the people I live around every single day.”

“We all deserve the right to healthcare or abortion if that’s what we choose of feel is necessary,” Abbuhl said.

The marchers planned to protest for four hours with speeches along the way.

The two organizers didn’t indicate if there would be additional protests.

