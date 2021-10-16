Growing pains: Florence City Council experiencing testy situations as council members learn to work together

FLORENCE – Five of the seven members of the Florence City Council say that the council is experiencing growing pains.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin smiled when she talked about the council Friday evening.

She said she remembered something very similar happening when several new members came onto the council in 2008 and 2010, indicating that the City Council was experiencing growing pains as they learned to work together.

Four of the members, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes, Chaquez McCall, C. William Schofield and Bryan A. Braddock, are new to the council. Barnes and McCall were elected in November 2020 and took office shortly thereafter. Braddock, who ran against Myers Ervin for mayor, and Schofield were elected in March and took office shortly thereafter. And two additional members are in new roles: Myers Ervin as the mayor and George D. Jebaily as mayor pro tempore. Myers Ervin was elected mayor over Braddock in the general election and the Democratic nominee for the position over Jebaily and Barry McFadden.

The latest growing pains occurred Monday when the City Council discussed the rezoning of a property at 257 N. Coit St. that was zoned residential despite a commercial character.