GSSM hires Matthew Myers to manage new hydroponic research lab

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) has hired Matthew Myers to serve as its new Hydroponic Research Lab Manager.

The Hydroponic Research Lab is the first-ever advanced research lab coming to GSSM, and it will allow high density growing without the use of pesticides or disturbed land, and it uses less labor, chemicals and water than traditional growing methods.

“The Hydroponics Lab will be a hands-on teaching tool that provides an intersection across many different disciplines such as: biology, chemistry, botany, environmental science, computer science, engineering, robotics, and economics,” Myers said. “I can’t wait to see what amazing research projects our students produce with this technology.”

Myers looks to develop and implement an immersive and interdisciplinary hydroponics research program that builds on the legacy research as played throughout GSSM’s history. Myers hopes to create unique, hands-on research opportunities for GSSM students, using this state-of-the-art technology to benefit research already being conducted in the STEM fields, as well as helping solve real problems in our state and beyond.

“We are thrilled to have Matt Myers join the GSSM team,” said Josh Witten, GSSM Director of Research and Inquiry. “Matt brings experience with agriculture, forestry and use of new technology while working with some of South Carolina's leading researchers and institutions. This combination will allow GSSM students to engage in projects that contribute to the research community in ways that are not normally available to high school students.”

Myers brings more than 20 years in research and agriculture to GSSM. Throughout Myers’ career, he has worked for the South Carolina Forestry Commission as an analyst, and most recently, spent nine years as a research specialist with Clemson University, working under the Robert and Lois Coker Trustees Endowed Chair of Genetics in the Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences.

“I am beyond excited and honored for this opportunity to be in on the ground floor of establishing the GSSM Hydroponics Research Lab and program,” said Myers. “This lab will create unique research opportunities for the students and is quite the research asset to have in our region of the state.”

Myers received his B.S. in Forest Resource Management from Clemson University and his M.S. in Plant and Soil Science for Mississippi State University.