HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics Foundation has received a $10,000 grant from Trane Technologies to support scholarships for students across the Palmetto State to attend GSSM's summer programs.

“Our commitment to a sustainable future includes supporting programs like this one that introduce students to new possibilities and help create opportunity for all,” said Trane Technologies Global Corporate Citizenship Administrator Jacy Kocan.

GSSM's summer programs offer students a unique opportunity to engage in hands-on educational experiences across a wide range of subjects. Through these programs, students are exposed to innovative teaching methods and cutting-edge technologies, fostering their curiosity and passion for science, mathematics and engineering.

“Our new partnership with Trane Technologies and their belief in the GSSM mission will allow for more talented and motivated students to explore exciting STEM educational opportunities,” said GSSM President Danny Dorsel.

The grant from Trane Technologies will enable GSSM to offer scholarships to deserving students who may not otherwise have the means to participate. By removing economic barriers, Trane Technologies’ support ensures increased access to GSSM's transformative summer programs.