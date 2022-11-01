GSSM’s Alyssa Reiser Prince named Artist-in-Residence on BC island

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Alyssa Reiser Prince, visual arts coordinator and instructor at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics, has been selected as Artist-in-Residence for the Ou-telier Artist Residency on Gabriola Island, British Columbia in July.

When she returns from Canada, she will bring her newly developed skills back into the classroom at Governor's School for Science & Mathematics.

The Ou-telier Artist Residency is an independent and process-based residency. Artist residencies provide people practicing art with time, space and resources to work on the research and development of their practice. Reiser Prince will stay on Gabriola Island for two weeks with the goal to leave the residency rested, renewed and inspired.

During the residency, Reiser Prince will create a new series of paintings in a new location with different landscapes, people and attributes that will help renew and inspire her work. The inspiration, skills and techniques that Reiser Prince learns on this trip will help influence GSSM students in their artwork. Since Reiser Prince is a practicing artist, it helps her teach art to GSSM students based on her own practice. Along with developing new skills that she can bring into the classroom, she will guide GSSM students in developing their own related creative work in a January 2023 Interim course.

"Having this time away from my everyday experience will enrich my art practice,” said Reiser Prince. “In that way, I can then bring my experiences back to the classroom and guide students in their own art exploration. I am excited to see how my perception of landscape and place expands. In order to continue to grow as an artist, I must stay curious about methods, techniques, and ways of thinking."

This residency compliments Reiser Prince’s most recent series of paintings, which explores how we create meaning in our lives through experiencing place and landscape. She points out and describes this work as unstable space, reminiscent of the fragility and intensity of memory.

Reiser Prince has spent the last 11 years as an art educator and joined GSSM in July. She earned her Master of Fine Arts from Clemson University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

She has exhibited nationally at venues such as the South Carolina State Museum, Florence County Museum’s Waters Gallery, Salem State University’s Winfisky Gallery, Lincoln Memorial University’s Cumberland Gap Center for the Arts, Concordia College’s Cyrus M. Running Gallery, High Point University’s Darrell E. Sechrest Gallery, Lincoln Memorial University’s Center for the Arts, Miami University's Young Painters Competition in Oxford, OH, the Zhou B. Art Center in Chicago, Illinois., the McColl Center for Visual Art in Charlotte, NC, and the Arts Center of Greenwood, SC, among others.

In 2013, she was selected as the Emerging Artist-in-Residence at Pennsylvania State University, Altoona College. Her paintings were chosen to the long list selection for the 2022 Jackson’s Painting Prize, London.