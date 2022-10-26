 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guardian ad Litem program to host free training

  • 0

FLORENCE — The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning Nov. 7, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services in Florence County.

Potential volunteers should be at least 21 years old, have a clean criminal record, no previous DSS case history, and be able to contribute four to five hours a month of your time for a child.

You can change a child’s story. Those interested in participating in this training are encouraged to submit a completed application by Nov. 4.

Visit http://gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application. Follow @Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program on Facebook or contact communications@childadvocate.sc.gov to be added to the newsletter for updates and local events in your area!

People are also reading…

Contact Cassandra Hilton at the Florence County Office at 803-530-9190 to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Police seek help to identify person

Florence Police seek help to identify person

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual assault that happened Oct. 8 near Dargan Street.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William is taking in a role in planning his father's coronation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert