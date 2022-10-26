Guardian ad Litem program to host free training

FLORENCE — The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning Nov. 7, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services in Florence County.

Potential volunteers should be at least 21 years old, have a clean criminal record, no previous DSS case history, and be able to contribute four to five hours a month of your time for a child.

You can change a child’s story. Those interested in participating in this training are encouraged to submit a completed application by Nov. 4.

Visit http://gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application. Follow @Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program on Facebook or contact communications@childadvocate.sc.gov to be added to the newsletter for updates and local events in your area!

Contact Cassandra Hilton at the Florence County Office at 803-530-9190 to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity.