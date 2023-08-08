FLORENCE, S.C. – Guardian Ambulance, a member of the Priority Ambulance family of companies, is proud to announce that students enrolled in the March EMT Academy, facilitated by Florence-Darlington Technical College, have successfully passed the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) Psychomotor Examination.

The graduation ceremony took place in June and marked a significant achievement for the students and Guardian Ambulance.

As part of the FDTC Corporate and Workforce Development division, in collaboration with Apprenticeship Carolina, a division of South Carolina Technical College, the EMT Academy equips aspiring emergency medical technicians with essential skills and knowledge to excel in their field. The recent graduates will immediately join the Guardian Ambulance team, contributing their expertise and dedication to providing exceptional emergency medical services.

While the students have completed the Psychomotor Examination, they will soon undertake the NREMT written examination, scheduled for later this summer. Successful completion of this exam will lead to the award of the highly regarded NREMT EMT Certification, further strengthening the graduates' qualifications and positioning them as highly skilled professionals within the industry.

By partnering with institutions like Florence-Darlington Technical College and leveraging the expertise of Apprenticeship Carolina, Priority Ambulance ensures that its workforce is equipped with the latest industry knowledge and practical skills to deliver exceptional care to the communities they serve.