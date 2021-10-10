Guest artist returns to Florence for season-opening concert

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s always a privilege to get to perform, but playing at home brings so many special factors into play,” Hoffmeyer said. “Apart from this past year, I’ve lived in New England, New Jersey and the UK since I was 15 years old, so my family and friends from home have rarely been able to attend my concerts. Getting to play with the symphony – in the same place I had my first performance with them back in 2012 – really feels like a ‘homecoming’ for me, and it’s a blessing for which I’m very grateful.”

This fall, Hoffmeyer started his PhD in comparative literature at Yale.

“While my studies do keep me busy, I hope to continue playing and performing as much as possible,” he said. “I’m not yet certain what shape it might take, but I’m also planning to continue organizing the kinds of interdisciplinary concert events that I was able to present at Princeton through my founding of the Princeton Chamber Music Society.”

Terry Roberts, the conductor and music director for the FSO, said, “I am always amazed and delighted of all the talent that comes from the Florence community. John is certainly one of these people, and I look forward to working with him this concert.”