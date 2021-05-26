Guest elected commander of Post 1

FLORENCE, S.C. – Johnny Guest is the new post commander of the Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1.
The post held its annual election of officers on May 11.
The other new officers:
Post vice commander: Carroll Bonner.
Post adjutant: Mike Richey.
Post treasurer: Charles Bethea.
Post judge advocate: William Cheney III.
Sergeant at arms: David Johnson.
Post historian: Phylis Burgh.
Post rental manager: Ken Curran.
Post chaplain: Mickey Walker.
Veteran svc. officer: Randy Godbold.
Post baseball officer: Mike Richey.
Post PR officer: Ken Curran.
Post media officer: Clifford Benton
The officers take office on July 1.
