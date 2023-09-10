FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence residents Wednesday had a chance to pick up a gun lock, or two, as part of an outreach program at Maxwell Baptist Church off Malloy Road in north Florence.

Jack Logan, from Greenville, was in town as part of his Put Down The Guns Now Young People initiative to highlight simple gun storage steps that can keep guns out of the hands of youth.

Free Gun Locks Jack Logan gets a quick picture of his banner beside the Maxwell Baptist Church as he prepares to start his gunlock giveaway in north Florence.

Logan, a pastor and registered nurse, said he supported the Second Amendment but urged that people be smart and responsible about gun ownership.

Logan brought with him a pile of cable gun locks, capable of rendering either a revolver or a semiautomatic weapon useless until unlocked and removed.

Free Gun Locks Free gunlocks are on display Wednesday at Maxwell Baptist Church in Florence.

Logan also brought a list of other alternatives that ranged from gun cases on the less expensive end of the spectrum to gun safes on the higher end.

After a quick visual survey of the neighborhood around the church Logan said he would likely hit the pavement at some point during the afternoon Wednesday and go door-to-door with free gun locks and his message of safety.

Free Gun Locks Jack Logan installs a banner to announce his gunlock giveaway at Maxwell Baptist Church in Florence.

“I was so very grateful for Mr. Logan coming and doing what he does across the state. So much needed across our community and we’re glad to be hosting today,” said the Rev. Kippie Brown, senior pastor at the church.

Brown said the message of safety and responsibility was one worth listening to.

“Love your neighbor as your self so you want to be an example of that.”

Brown also spoke of the gun culture in America.

“I think it’s the great American way now. I mean we love our guns. People love their guns and people are using them for their safety and own protection,” Brown said. “As we use them for those purposes I want to make sure we’re keeping families safe, communities safe as well.”

“We have all been touched in some way,” Brown said of gun violence.

Logan left some locks at the church for anyone who wants or needs one and couldn’t get it Wednesday.

They’ll be able to do that through the church’s Facebook page, or phone, 843-662-5211 or come by the church at 1309 Malloy Street.

Brown said the church was also open starting at 9 a.m. on Sundays.