Gunmen rob Lydia dollar store
Gunmen rob Lydia dollar store

LYDIA, S.C. -- Armed robbers Friday night hit the Dollar General at the corner of Lydia Highway and Indian Branch Road, just outside Lydia, and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk was uninjured in the incident.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said deputies are looking for two masked, armed men and asked for the public's assistance.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit p3tips.com. Anyone also can submit tips through the agency's app. Text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

