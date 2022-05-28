H-P Class of 2022 grads earn $1.2 million in scholarships

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Members of the Hannah-Pamplico High School Class of 2022 started their graduation celebration in the school's cafeteria as they primped and prepared to march. They ended their trip to graduation about an hour later in a flurry of caps, armed with diplomas and set to face the future.

In that hour, some were honored, others shared looks and all crossed the stage.

Eighty-five students were awarded their diplomas Friday night, 39 of the students earned academic scholarship, one was awarded an athletic scholarship and three earned Montgomery GI Bill scholarships.

All told, Principal Sterling Mosby said, the scholarships are worth $1,228,000.

"We might not remember everything about Shakespeare or Algebra II, but we'll never forget all of you," valedictorian Zander David Poston told classmates and those in attendance — a gym full of them. "I will forever be thankful for the relationships I have formed with my classmates and will never forget the memories we will share."

Salutatorian Angel Whitney Flowers talked about the adversity the class had faced.

Some of those challenges, Mosby noted earlier in the ceremony, included those that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My fellow classmates and I have overcome challenges as individuals and as a class," Flowers said. "These stumbling blocks encountered by us have provided the opportunities that have molded us into the fine young men and women we are today."

"After graduation I plan on going into industrial maintenance and hopefully find myself a pretty good job," said Dalton Elmore as he and others gathered in the school's cafeteria to prepare for graduation.

"I actually don't know, but I'm going to go to Columbia to get a job and see if I want to work in the medical field or be a realtor. Either one. Kinda crazy," said Sarah Grace Calcutt as she held the door in the back parking lot for friends who wanted to get in without getting any wetter than they had do from the late-evening rain.

"I plan to go to USC and go into the Air Force," Kierston Kelly said.

Whatever their plans, the graduates who arrived at the school in a monsoon-type rain departed under clear skies and a beautiful sunset.