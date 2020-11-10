H-P JROTC teachers hone students' skills, teach life lessons

Beyond taking some classwork online, other issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic include JROTC-issue masks that were sewn backward and had to be returned, and the school is awaiting replacements.

The school's color guard has been sidelined by the virus, parades are out as is just about every other activity that isn't class, physical training or related directly to those two.

"Our chain of command is trying to do this safely. That's why we're not doing any activity at all because we don't want to add to the problem," Watkins said. "Our job is to make sure we keep these kids healthy."

Manning said, "It's a different time for us, the whole country and the whole world. We have a test that we take and about every five or six weeks, we take a cadet challenge. When we're outside running six feet apart, they can take their masks down. When we're close up, they have to have their mask on."

But this year, the most important lesson the students will have to learn is a life lesson that won't appear as a question on any test, but it is the answer to so many of life's tests.

"In America, we have to keep it going," Watkins said. "We can't give up. We have to keep fighting.