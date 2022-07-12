H-P school board waives tuition for non-resident students for 2022-23

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- The Florence County School District Two Board of Trustees voted to waive tuition fees for admission of nonresident students for the 2022-2023 school year.

The vote came at the board's June meeting.

Prior to enrolling at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School or Hannah-Pamplico High School, a letter of release from the resident district and student’s records (report card, transcript, attendance, discipline, etc.) from the last school attended must be received by the district, according to a release from the district.

"Florence County School District Two administrators will not approve admission of a nonresident student if such admission would overcrowd the facilities of the district, exceed the established maximum enrollment in any of the classrooms or programs of the district, or in any way create a hardship upon the educational program because of the admission," Superintendent Neal Vincent wrote in the release.

Anyone who wants to enroll their student(s) in Florence County School District Two as a nonresident student or who needs additional information, contact Legrande Richardson at lrichardson@fsd2.org or (843) 493-2502.