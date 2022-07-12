 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

H-P school board waives tuition for non-resident students for 2022-23

  • 0

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- The Florence County School District Two Board of Trustees voted to waive tuition fees for admission of nonresident students for the 2022-2023 school year.

The vote came at the board's June meeting.

Prior to enrolling at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School or Hannah-Pamplico High School, a letter of release from the resident district and student’s records (report card, transcript, attendance, discipline, etc.) from the last school attended must be received by the district, according to a release from the district.

"Florence County School District Two administrators will not approve admission of a nonresident student if such admission would overcrowd the facilities of the district, exceed the established maximum enrollment in any of the classrooms or programs of the district, or in any way create a hardship upon the educational program because of the admission," Superintendent Neal Vincent wrote in the release.

Anyone who wants to enroll their student(s) in Florence County School District Two as a nonresident student or who needs additional information, contact Legrande Richardson at lrichardson@fsd2.org or (843) 493-2502.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boy it’s hot out, but now is time to plant fall vegetables

Boy it’s hot out, but now is time to plant fall vegetables

Is it hot enough for you? If not, don’t worry; it most likely will get hotter. The great Pee Dee Horticulturist Tony Melton used to say, “we have ten months of beautiful weather in the Pee Dee, and with a little preparation, we and the plants can survive the hot summer.”

Six receive Eagle Scout awards

Six receive Eagle Scout awards

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Six scouts recently received the Eagle Scout award at a Court of Honor at Florence's First Presbyterian Church.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Mexico pres. to discuss immigration, trade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert