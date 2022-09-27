Habitat dedicates Douglas home on Caroline Drive

FLORENCE – A sunny, fall day, Monday was a perfect backdrop for the dedication and ribbon cutting at the home of Bernice Douglas on Carolina Drive in Florence.

Douglas is the newest recipient of a Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity home.

“We always say the best days at Habitat for Humanity are the days spent celebrating with our partner homebuyers,” said Executive Director for Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity Debbie Edwards. “The goal of Habitat for Humanity is to eliminate substandard housing and homelessness in our Florence Community.”

The home is located at South Carolina Drive. Douglas moved in to her new home in August but the dedication was delayed.

After renting for close to 14 years, Douglas said, “It feels good, great to be in my own home.”

Douglas applied to Habitat for assistance and is now a first-time homeowner. This house will enable her to own a home with an affordable mortgage.

Douglas said she is on disability.

Edwards said Douglas will no longer have to climb two flights of stairs every day.

Habitat stands firm on its values of “giving a hand up not a handout,” Edwards said at the dedication.

The home was built as a Habitat home in 2016, Edwards said. It was originally built for Mike Mouzon, who was autistic and an inspiring artist.

Edwards said Mouzon was able to live independently in his home for four years before he died in March 2020.

“Mike had such love for his home and Habitat that he placed Habitat in his last will and testament,” Edwards said. “He wanted someone to experience the opportunity that was offered to him without the delay of building a new home.”

Mouzon’s home was designed for a single person or a couple and was the perfect fit for Douglas.

Edwards said updates to the house were needed and with the Truist Community Foundation’s help Habitat was able to make them. Along with the funding from Truist and the volunteers from Central United Methodist Church, the home was complete and ready for Douglas to move into in August.

Edwards said the home they dedicated on Monday will have now housed two single, senior citizens.

Douglas said she is blessed.

“I have come so far,” she said. “I feel the love. I’m just happy; I’m excited.”

Hank Leeke of Central United Methodist Church presented Douglas with a lawnmower to keep her yard well-manicured. There was a blessing of the house by Tyler Jenkins and a Bible presentation by Jammie McDonald.

The Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity works with the community to build homes for low-income, hard-working families and sells the homes at no profit with affordable mortgages at a no interest loan. These homes are made possible through donations of money, materials, land, volunteers and “sweat equity” of partner families.

Douglas said she is working her “sweat equity” hours at the ReStore.

Ways to help include: volunteers to work on a home, funding, providing lunch for a work crew, working at the ReStore on Celebration Boulevard and other ways.

Habitat is nearly finished with its next home at 112 W. Vista St. in Florence and ready to build at 1022 W. Marion St.