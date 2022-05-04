Habitat's Cinco De Mayo Fiesta scheduled Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Get ready for some Cinco De Mayo fun on Friday.

The Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity will hold its eighth annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta in the 100 block of South Dargan street from 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.

The festival will feature food from King Jefe, live music from the Pizazz band and a family friendly kids fun zone, featuring inflatables, face painting and balloon makers.

Thermofisher, a sponsor of The Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity, also will conduct an chemistry experiment for children.

All proceeds and benefits of the event will go to the mission of Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity, which is to build homes, communities, and hope for the people of Florence.

“This is the only fundraiser of the year,” Habitat Director Debbie Edwards said. “The community’s presence is needed to support this worthy cause. A home is currently under construction for the Chavis family, who will be present at the event. The proceeds will go directly into the building of their new home. All of the proceeds go right back into our building program. We like to call them our ‘Cinco’ houses.”

Edwards said the community looks forward to the annual event. It’s the first time in two years that the festival has been held in person because of COVID-19.

“We receive so many calls and comments on our Facebook page from people who are looking for this event. This is the first time in two years that we have celebrated this fiesta in person and the people of Florence are ready to come out and celebrate the holiday.”

For dog lovers, there will be a Chihuahua race and costume contest with the fastest and best dressed Chihuahua winning the grand trophy and prize. The race is sponsored by Grooming Dale’s Pet Salon.

Chihuahua race and costume contest registration starts at 6 p.m. The race will begin at 6:30 p.m. Pet vaccination records must be up-to-date and presented at registration.

“There are no exceptions,” Edwards said.

There will be a VIP area in the Waters Building sponsored by Micky Finn’s, Party in a Tent, and King Jefe for event sponsors. The top three sponsors of the event include NewSpring, Wells Fargo and Truist,

There will be cultural food vendors and cold drinks available. Food tickets are $1 each.

The vendors are Kona Ice, University Barbeque, Ashley’ s Yummy Tummy, Wholly Smokin’ Barbeque, Taco Yeah, Victor’s, Crescent, Carolina Crescent Cafe and Low Country Kettle Corn.

Admission is free.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.