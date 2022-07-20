Hair salon promotes confidence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Rhonda Wingate said she wrote a vision board in high school that said she would own her own hair salon. Twenty years later, the vision board was fulfilled because she owns USlay Hair Salon at 237 N. Dargan St.

The salon has been open since Aug. 1, 2021.

Wingate said her love for hair started from being the shampoo girl at a salon run by her mother’s best friend. She said that is where her love for hair grew and developed.

“Being a shampoo girl allowed me to understand how a salon worked,” she said. “It allowed me to see a variety of different styles and I believe that is why I am able to look at any style one time and be able to duplicate it.”

"I do hair for all types of people, black, white; I just love hair," she said.

“I like catering to my clients and making them feel good,” she said. “I have no preference on the type of hair I do. I just enjoy doing hair.”

Wingate said it is all about the smiles on her client’s faces that makes the work she does worthwhile.

She recounted a time when she encountered a client who changed her viewpoint on the saying "Never count anyone out."

“I had a client come in and she told me a lot of salons refused her,” she said. “She looked homeless and was kind of smelly. Other stylists were looking down on her. I told her I would do her hair and she got in my chair. She told me her story about how she was staying in a hotel with her son and it was a rough thing.”

“After I was finished with her hair, she began sobbing and I began to ask her if she was OK. I asked her if she wanted to go to the back to get herself together and she revealed that she had bought a scratch-off ticket and won $50,000 from it. I gave her words of encouragement and told her not to tell anyone about it. I told her to do what she needs to do to take care of herself.”

“At the end of the appointment, she had a little money to give me, but I didn't take her money. After time passed, she came back to my shop with a letter and told me not to open it until she left. Five thousand was in the thank-you card. She booked another appointment with me and I gave the money back to her because that was her blessing and not mine. She has been my client for 12 years now.

"The client is doing wonderful now and every time I see her and her son, I am reminded that you can not judge people because you don’t know what people will be. You can not judge people based on a season of their life."

Wingate said she often feels like a psychiatrist or therapist to her clients. "I am happy to be that for them," she said.

She said she uses her shop to build confidence for people. She wants people to feel renewed after getting up from her chair.

Wingate said she found her calling and she can do hair for hours and it doesn’t bother her. She said she wants her shop to be known in the community for being giving, having a friendly atmosphere, being clean and, most important, making sure the client is proud and satisfied with their hair.