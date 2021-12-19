Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography

She recently acquired a storefront in downtown Turbeville that she will use as a photography studio. The studio soon will serve as a home for the business and is the next step toward turning her vision for H&M Photography into a reality.

The passion and dedication Andersen pours into her career as a photographer is reflected in her work capturing clients’ milestones as well as the joys of simply being together. Andersen’s achievements during her time at FMU are a culmination of her hard work and drive to create a fulfilling career centered around family.

The name H&M Photography has a double meaning. H and M stand for Haley and her mother, Michelle, who introduced Haley to the industry and refined her photography skills. The name also is in remembrance of her cousin Hunter and Aunt Michele.

In 2016, Andersen lost her 12-year-old cousin in an ATV accident. In 2020, Andersen also lost her aunt and Hunter’s mother, Michele. That loss drives her passion for capturing precious moments in her photography.