Half of FMU students want to return to campus during first move-in week

FLORENCE, S.C. − More than half of Francis Marion University's residential students have requested to move onto campus during the first week available to move in.
FMU President Fred Carter spoke about the university's plans to reopen after the university's board of trustee's unanimously approved a resolution implementing the reopening plan at a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon.
"It's notable that more than half of our students have indicated that they want to move in the first week of that online period," Carter said. "It's clear to us that many of our students are anxious and ready to get back to school, and we want to accommodate that to the maximum extent possible."
The reopening plan calls for residential move-in by appointment to begin on Thursday, Aug. 14. Classes will begin online on Aug. 17 and students will return to in-person classes on Sept. 8.
Students also will be required to complete a health screening before moving in, Carter added. He also said students will complete a health assessment every day.
The plan also calls for face masks in university buildings except for individual offices, dorm rooms or residences and meals; the encouragement of social distancing; reduced capacity for dorms; increased cleaning; and the relocation of classes to allow for bigger groups to meet while maintaining social distancing protocols.
"As you know, we go face-to-face on Sept. 8," Carter said. "I think our classrooms are ready for that. I think the spacing is correct for that. As you approved today, it will be all masks all the time on this campus except in areas outside that's not related to campus events. At this juncture, we're probably set."
The plan tentatively calls fall sports to begin on Oct. 1.
Carter added that the university had received new directives from the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday and that the athletic department was working to digest those new guidelines.
"It's likely our season may be moved back beyond Oct. 1 given those directives we received yesterday," Carter said.
Also at Thursday's meeting, the board of trustees learned that the Hugh and Jean Leatherman Medical Education Complex could be finished in 30 days. Carter said it is stunningly beautiful inside. The honors center building will open in October. Plans are almost complete on the freshwater ecology center and construction on the building should be done by next summer. Also, the school's business and nursing programs have received continuing accreditation.
The university plans to recognize the Leathermans and the donors to the honors building, Carter said, but now isn't the time for dedications and ribbon cuttings.