Half of FMU students want to return to campus during first move-in week

"As you know, we go face-to-face on Sept. 8," Carter said. "I think our classrooms are ready for that. I think the spacing is correct for that. As you approved today, it will be all masks all the time on this campus except in areas outside that's not related to campus events. At this juncture, we're probably set."

The plan tentatively calls fall sports to begin on Oct. 1.

Carter added that the university had received new directives from the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday and that the athletic department was working to digest those new guidelines.

"It's likely our season may be moved back beyond Oct. 1 given those directives we received yesterday," Carter said.

Also at Thursday's meeting, the board of trustees learned that the Hugh and Jean Leatherman Medical Education Complex could be finished in 30 days. Carter said it is stunningly beautiful inside. The honors center building will open in October. Plans are almost complete on the freshwater ecology center and construction on the building should be done by next summer. Also, the school's business and nursing programs have received continuing accreditation.

The university plans to recognize the Leathermans and the donors to the honors building, Carter said, but now isn't the time for dedications and ribbon cuttings.