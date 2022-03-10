Hall appointed Lake City administrator

LAKE CITY, S.C. — William Hall is the new city administrator for Lake City.
The City Council voted unanimously at Tuesday’s council meeting to hire Hall.
He joined the city finance department in 2008 and became the director of finance in 2017. He was appointed interim city administrator in March 2021 after Stephany Snowden resigned.
“I am excited. I am anxious and I am scared, but I am going to do the best I can do because my staff keeps me going,” Hall said. “I care about my staff and what they do to serve the community. As long as I take care of them, I know they will take care of me.”
Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. said he is ready to move forward with Hall in place.
“Mr. Hall has been the interim administrator for about a year now and during that time he has fully fulfilled the duties as administrator,” Anderson said. “He has gotten the budgets right. The city is getting new equipment. Water and sewer repairs are underway. We are assisting law enforcement and emergency workers with housing, and working on a recreational center. There is a lot of work to be done and William has been on board from the start”
In other action at the meeting, Emily Sobczak from Greene Finney LLP presented the city’s 2021 audit results.
Lake City received an unmodified opinion for the 2021 fiscal year. An unmodified opinion is a clean opinion and one that declares the auditor was satisfied with what had been audited.
In summary, Lake City was commended for making significant improvements to its financial processes in recent years.
In other action, an ordinance was passed to approve a mutual aid agreement between the Lake City Police Department and the Kingstree Police Department.
“The mutual aid agreement will allow us to bridge the gap. Whether it be investigations, assisting with missing persons or just providing extra assistance,” Police Chief Joseph Cooper said. “The agreement will allow us to cross over jurisdiction lines in our municipalities so we can help our neighboring law enforcement agency.
“In no way, shape, or form does the agreement give Kingstree authority over Lake City nor does Lake City have authority over Kingstree. We have just joined in a mutual aid to assist each other. The agreement does not take away protection from Lake City, it only adds protection. This agreement is an asset more than a liability.”
In a 6 to 1 vote, an ordinance was passed to rezone the property at 208 W. Cole Road. The land belongs to Signs Unlimited, which is owned by a volunteer firefighter for the city. Councilwoman Sondra Fleming-Crosby opposed the rezoning, saying it is a conflict of interest.
An ordinance was passed to rezone property at 278 W. Cole Road.
A resolution was passed to grant more money to the police department to fund the purchase of six Ford Interceptors. The total price would be $279,282 for the cars and equipping them with police gear.
The next meeting is scheduled April 12.