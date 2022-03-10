Hall appointed Lake City administrator

LAKE CITY, S.C. — William Hall is the new city administrator for Lake City.

The City Council voted unanimously at Tuesday’s council meeting to hire Hall.

He joined the city finance department in 2008 and became the director of finance in 2017. He was appointed interim city administrator in March 2021 after Stephany Snowden resigned.

“I am excited. I am anxious and I am scared, but I am going to do the best I can do because my staff keeps me going,” Hall said. “I care about my staff and what they do to serve the community. As long as I take care of them, I know they will take care of me.”

Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. said he is ready to move forward with Hall in place.

“Mr. Hall has been the interim administrator for about a year now and during that time he has fully fulfilled the duties as administrator,” Anderson said. “He has gotten the budgets right. The city is getting new equipment. Water and sewer repairs are underway. We are assisting law enforcement and emergency workers with housing, and working on a recreational center. There is a lot of work to be done and William has been on board from the start”