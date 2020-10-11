Halloween fun planned at Moore Farms BOOtanical Garden

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Moore Farms Botanical Garden will offer family-friendly Halloween thrills and chills in October with Films at the Farm, an outdoor movie viewing experience, on Oct. 30 and BOOtanical Garden on Oct. 31.

Films at the Farm will feature “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy “as three wild witches who return from 17th century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos. After they’re conjured up by unsuspecting pranksters, the tricky trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth. But first they must outwit three feisty kids determined to foil their scheme,” according to Disney.

The movie is rated PG. Attendee donations of canned goods for the Greater Lake City Community Resource Center are appreciated but not required for entry. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the movie will begin around 6:45 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring blankets and/or camp chairs. Light refreshments will be provided, but attendees can bring their own.

From 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, MFBG will transform into BOOtanical Garden for an enchanted Halloween afternoon. Activities will include a variety of games and prizes, spooktacular snacks, face painting, craft making and trick-or-treating throughout the garden’s 65 cultivated acres.

