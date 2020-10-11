 Skip to main content
Halloween fun planned at Moore Farms BOOtanical Garden
Halloween fun planned at Moore Farms BOOtanical Garden

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Moore Farms Botanical Garden will offer family-friendly Halloween thrills and chills in October with Films at the Farm, an outdoor movie viewing experience, on Oct. 30 and BOOtanical Garden on Oct. 31.

Films at the Farm will feature “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy “as three wild witches who return from 17th century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos. After they’re conjured up by unsuspecting pranksters, the tricky trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth. But first they must outwit three feisty kids determined to foil their scheme,” according to Disney.

The movie is rated PG. Attendee donations of canned goods for the Greater Lake City Community Resource Center are appreciated but not required for entry. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the movie will begin around 6:45 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring blankets and/or camp chairs. Light refreshments will be provided, but attendees can bring their own.

From 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, MFBG will transform into BOOtanical Garden for an enchanted Halloween afternoon. Activities will include a variety of games and prizes, spooktacular snacks, face painting, craft making and trick-or-treating throughout the garden’s 65 cultivated acres.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Attendee donations of canned goods for the Greater Lake City Community Resource Center are appreciated but not required for entry.

Pre-registration for Films at the Farm and BOOtanical Garden is encouraged but not required. Both events are appropriate for all ages. Face masks are not required for either event, but social distancing is encouraged.

For more information or to register for Films at the Farm, call 843-210-7592 or visit moorefarmsbg.org/events/october-film/.

For more information or to register for BOOtanical Garden, call 843-210-7592 or visit moorefarmsbg.org/events/bootanical-2020/.

Moore Farms Botanical Garden is located at 100 New Zion Rd. in Lake City.

