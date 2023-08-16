DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate School recently welcomed Father Jason Hamshaw as its new chaplain.

Hamshaw is an ordained minister, holding a master's degree in theological and pastoral counseling from Oak Hill Theological College.

Chapel is observed every Thursday morning at Trinity Collegiate.

From the age of 16, Hamshaw has been actively involved in initiating Christian lunchtime clubs at various locations. From 18 to 24 years old, he participated in teaching Christian education and ethics within public schools in the United Kingdom. This involvement was facilitated through a Christian charity aimed at supporting schools across North London. As part of this endeavor, he led assemblies, conducted anti-bullying workshops, and provided consistent assistance to multiple Christian unions.

With a decade of experience in youth and children’s ministries in the United Kingdom, Hamshaw transitioned to the role of youth minister for nine years at Prince George Church in Georgetown. Later, he assumed a ministerial position at Old St. Andrews in Charleston. Currently, Hamshaw serves as the rector at All Saints Church and School, overseeing all religious activities at the school including chapels, events, and active participation on the executive board.

His son Benjamin is a 7th-grader at Trinity.