Hand Surgery Associates welcomes Dr. Nicholas R. White
Hand Surgery Associates welcomes Dr. Nicholas R. White

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nicholas R. White, MD, has joined Robert W. Moore, MD, at Hand Surgery Associates in Florence.

White is a board-certified surgeon who has practiced for five years in Florence before he accepted a fellowship at the University of Miami to specialize in surgery of the hand. Prior to the completion of his hand fellowship, White graduated from Wofford College and earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina.

White’s surgical interests include endoscopic carpal tunnel release, advanced nerve repair, and non-operative treatment of Dupuytren’s disease.

White is now accepting new patients. To make an appointment,  call 843-676-2720.

Hand Surgery Associates is at 1498 Freedom Blvd. in  Florence.

Dr. Nicholas White

