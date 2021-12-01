Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School assistant principal named South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year

PAMPLICO, S.C. – The gymnasium of Hannah-Pamplico Elementary-Middle School was filled with cheering students Wednesday afternoon. But the students weren't cheering for a basketball or volleyball team. Instead, the students were cheering as Assistant Principal Amy McAllister was named the 2022 South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year.
Beth Phipps, the executive director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, presented the award to McAllister during a brief assembly of the school's students held during lunch Wednesday.
McAllister thanked the association for the award and the district for hiring her to be an assistant principal four years ago when she "didn't know how to be an assistant principal."
She also thanked the school's former principal, H. Lagrande Richardson, and current principal, Angela Tanner.
"But most importantly, thank you to all of you [the students] because the work that I do here is often easy but getting up and being every day is because all of you are here," McAllister said.
“We are excited to announce that Amy McAllister has been named the SCASA Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year,” Phibbs said in a media advisory. “She is an outstanding leader who is dedicated to serving the students, faculty, staff and community of Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School.”
Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School Principal Angela Tanner said the faculty, staff and students of the school could not be more excited and proud of McAllister.
“We all see and benefit every day from Mrs. Amy’s servant-leadership," Tanner continued. "She makes a difference in the lives of our entire Raider family, and her influence here has certainly impacted our school community in countless positive ways.”
Neal Vincent said the award was well deserved and added that it highlighted the value of outstanding school leadership in Florence County School District Two.
“Amy has been essential to Florence Two in improving performance and school climate among students in our middle grades,” Vincent said. “She works tirelessly to know our students, understand their needs, innovate in ways that meet those needs, and develop a supportive and positive school climate. We could not be more proud that her work has been recognized at a statewide level.”
The other finalist for 2022 South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year was Alisa Long, assistant principal at Meadow Glen Middle School in Lexington School District One.
The criteria used in the selection of this award are set by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The state sponsors are Horace Mann and Herff Jones.