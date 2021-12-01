Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School assistant principal named South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year

PAMPLICO, S.C. – The gymnasium of Hannah-Pamplico Elementary-Middle School was filled with cheering students Wednesday afternoon. But the students weren't cheering for a basketball or volleyball team. Instead, the students were cheering as Assistant Principal Amy McAllister was named the 2022 South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year.

Beth Phipps, the executive director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, presented the award to McAllister during a brief assembly of the school's students held during lunch Wednesday.

McAllister thanked the association for the award and the district for hiring her to be an assistant principal four years ago when she "didn't know how to be an assistant principal."

She also thanked the school's former principal, H. Lagrande Richardson, and current principal, Angela Tanner.

"But most importantly, thank you to all of you [the students] because the work that I do here is often easy but getting up and being every day is because all of you are here," McAllister said.