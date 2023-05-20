PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico High School seniors — 48 of them — crossed the stage in their gym Friday evening in the school's 2023 commencement exercise.

After an hour of hugs, fixing each other's graduation accoutrements, group photos with friends and teachers the students lined up one last time in the school hallways and processed into the gym.

Valedictorian Madison Elizabeth McAlister spoke of the challenges the Class of 2023 had overcome to reach graduation — including the COVID-19 Pandemic their freshman year.

When all was said and done more group and family photos took place in an area of the school's parking lot set aside for such activity and it was over.

The Hannah-Pamplico High School Class of 2023, diplomas in hand, went out into the world.