Hannah Parker joins South Carolina League of Women Voters board

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence woman has joined the South Carolina League of Women Voters board.

Hannah E. Parker joined the board as director of diversity and inclusion, according to a news release from the organization.

"I was honored to be asked," Parker said. "No. 1 because it's an organization that I have a passion for and No. 2, given the role, it puts the league into a forward looking and more inclusion position, and we can also look internally to develop our own leaders."

Parker became a member of the Greenville County chapter of the league in 2008. She moved to Florence in 2018 and joined the Florence Area chapter. She serves as second vice president. She also ran for the board of trustees of Florence One Schools in 2018 but was not elected.

She is a native of Greenville County and holds two degrees from Clemson University, a bachelors in political science and a masters in public administration. She operates her own human resources consulting firm.

