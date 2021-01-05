 Skip to main content
Hannah Parker joins South Carolina League of Women Voters board
Hannah Parker joins South Carolina League of Women Voters board

Hannah Parker

Hannah E. Parker will serve as diversity and inclusion director of the South Carolina League of Women Voters board.

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence woman has joined the South Carolina League of Women Voters board. 

Hannah E. Parker joined the board as director of diversity and inclusion, according to a news release from the organization. 

"I was honored to be asked," Parker said. "No. 1 because it's an organization that I have a passion for and No. 2, given the role, it puts the league into a forward looking and more inclusion position, and we can also look internally to develop our own leaders." 

Parker became a member of the Greenville County chapter of the league in 2008. She moved to Florence in 2018 and joined the Florence Area chapter.  She serves as second vice president. She also ran for the board of trustees of Florence One Schools in 2018 but was not elected. 

She is a native of Greenville County and holds two degrees from Clemson University, a bachelors in political science and a masters in public administration. She operates her own human resources consulting firm. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

