Harbor Freight hosts 'Pink Out Day' for cancer awareness

DILLON, S.C. − Harbor Freight Distribution Center has been fundraising on behalf of the American Cancer Society since the 2020 season began. And through this coronavirus pandemic, it has continued its efforts.
It has raised more than $13,882 this year of its $25,000 goal.
For the month of October, Harbor Freight launched “Pink Out Day" every Thursday in the month. Employees were encouraged to wear pink on these days, said Renea Arnette, organizer of the fundraisers.
“Pink Out” is a day that Harbor Freight encouraged employees to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness. Every employee who wore pink on Thursdays was given a raffle ticket. Ten to 15 prizes were given away every Thursday in October through the raffle. The raffle area was staged with pink, purple and white pumpkins that were decorated by some of the team members.
“We, the American Cancer Society, are so grateful for all that Harbor Freight and its employees are doing in support of the fight against cancer,” said Chinel Boateng, senior community development manager of the American Cancer Society.
She said for the first time in the American Cancer Society’s 107-year history, its mission to save lives and reduce cancer mortality rates is at risk from COVID-19.
“The ways that we support the fight against cancer has changed a lot over the past few months, and we’re very appreciative for companies like Harbor Freight and their continued support during these unprecedented times,” Boateng said.
Harbor Freight Tools was started in 1977 as a family-owned business that has grown to more than 1,100 retail stores. Arnette said Harbor Freight offers “quality tools at low prices to over 40 million” customers. Its distribution center has been located in Dillon since 2001. It is the company’s only distribution center in the Eastern United States. The center distributes tools to more than 650 Harbor Freight stores. It has about 2,200 employees.
The employees at Harbor Freight have family members, friends and themselves have been affected by cancer, Arnette said.
“Most families are affected by cancer in some way,” said Ashley G. Lane, manager of organizational effectiveness at Harbor Freight. “We have many associates that have battled the disease themselves or have family members or close friends that have (been) impacted by cancer in one way or another. It has affected my family personally. My mom beat breast cancer almost 24 years ago. Our event coordinator, Renea Arnette, is also a breast cancer survivor. She plays a key role in driving many of our breast cancer awareness initiatives and organizing fundraising events at the DC (distribution center) in support of the American Cancer Society.”
She said the company has been partnering with the American Cancer Society for five years.
Arnette said cancer is something that hasn’t gone away as COVID-19 has garnered our attention.
“We are currently raising money through raffles with merchandise donated by Harbor Freight, organizing hot dog sales, cookie sales," Lane said. “We have coin buckets at each entrance and exit where employees can drop their pocket change. We also designated every Thursday in the month of October as ‘Pink Out’ day in support of breast cancer awareness.”
