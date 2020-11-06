Harbor Freight hosts 'Pink Out Day' for cancer awareness

“The ways that we support the fight against cancer has changed a lot over the past few months, and we’re very appreciative for companies like Harbor Freight and their continued support during these unprecedented times,” Boateng said.

Harbor Freight Tools was started in 1977 as a family-owned business that has grown to more than 1,100 retail stores. Arnette said Harbor Freight offers “quality tools at low prices to over 40 million” customers. Its distribution center has been located in Dillon since 2001. It is the company’s only distribution center in the Eastern United States. The center distributes tools to more than 650 Harbor Freight stores. It has about 2,200 employees.

The employees at Harbor Freight have family members, friends and themselves have been affected by cancer, Arnette said.