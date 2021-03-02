 Skip to main content
Harbor Freight to open new Hartsville store
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Harbor Freight Tools announced that it will soon open a new store in Hartsville.

The new store will be located at 827 South 5th Street and is expected to open this spring. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Hartsville for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Hartsville area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

Construction has already begun at the location, using workers and companies from the surrounding Hartsville area.

In addition, the store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search "Hartsville, SC."

Florence man charged with catalytic converter thefts

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces nine counts of injury to property to obtain nonferrous metals in connection with theft of catalytic converters from vehicles on South Irby Street, East Howe Springs Road, Claussen Road and Pamplico Highway.

