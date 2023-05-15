DILLON, S.C. -- Jenny Hardee has been named as the new CEO of McLeod Health Dillon.

In addition to leadership qualities, Hardee will focus on the mission and values of McLeod and an alignment with the local community.

Hardee joined McLeod Health in 2005 as the chief nursing officer for McLeod Health Darlington, and previously served as interim administrator of McLeod Health Cheraw during a leadership transition. She also served as administrator of McLeod Health Darlington. Her clinical background includes experience as a staff nurse, nurse manager and clinical leader as the corporate vice president of McLeod Occupational Health. She has also worked as a school nurse and clinical instructor for the nursing program at Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Hardee says she looks forward to serving the staff and patients of McLeod Health Dillon. “In this role, my goal is to serve alongside the staff and community to ensure the availability of excellence and quality medical care to the residents of Dillon and surrounding counties.”

Hardee received her associate degree in nursing from Florence-Darlington Technical College. She also earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing and a master of science in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina School of Nursing. While in graduate school, Hardee was also a member of Sigma Theta Tau, the nursing honor society.

Hardee and her husband, J. Todd Hardee, reside in Darlington. They have two sons and two grandchildren.