Hardly any sign Monday of COVID-19 in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pee Dee counties moved a step closer Monday to a time with no sign of coronavirus cases or deaths.

The region reported only seven confirmed cases and two probable cases, and none of the six confirmed COVID-19 deaths that were reported Monday in South Carolina were from the Pee Dee. No probable deaths were reported in the state.

No Pee Dee County reported more than two confirmed cases. Dillon and Marlboro counties each reported two. Darlington, Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported one. Darlington and Williamsburg counties each reported one probable case. Marion County reported no confirmed or probable cases.

Statewide, 210 confirmed cases and 104 probable cases were reported.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 490,638 confirmed cases, 100,727 probable cases, 8,534 confirmed deaths and 1,156 probable deaths.

To date, 7,800,892 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 8,715 people were tested Friday. The positivity rate was 3.3%.

