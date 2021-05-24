Hardly any sign Monday of COVID-19 in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pee Dee counties moved a step closer Monday to a time with no sign of coronavirus cases or deaths.
The region reported only seven confirmed cases and two probable cases, and none of the six confirmed COVID-19 deaths that were reported Monday in South Carolina were from the Pee Dee. No probable deaths were reported in the state.
No Pee Dee County reported more than two confirmed cases. Dillon and Marlboro counties each reported two. Darlington, Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported one. Darlington and Williamsburg counties each reported one probable case. Marion County reported no confirmed or probable cases.
Statewide, 210 confirmed cases and 104 probable cases were reported.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 490,638 confirmed cases, 100,727 probable cases, 8,534 confirmed deaths and 1,156 probable deaths.
To date, 7,800,892 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 8,715 people were tested Friday. The positivity rate was 3.3%.
As of Saturday, 3,306,711vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,882,337 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (43.8%) and 1,542,507 are fully vaccinated (35.9%).
Of the 11,231 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,343 are occupied (74.29%). Of those, 287 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (3.44%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.