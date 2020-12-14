 Skip to main content
Harrelson receives Johnsonville’s Christmas Star Award
Randy Harrelson receives the 2020 Christmas Star Award from Johnsonville Mayor Johnny Hanna and some members of the Johnsonville City Council. Doolittle Stone (from left) poses with Jamie Altman, Harrelson, Hanna, Marie Haselden and Frankie Poston.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – The city of Johnsonville has recognized Randy Harrelson as an outstanding citizen with the annual Christmas Star Award.

Harrelson was nominated by Johnsonville City Councilman Jamie Altman.

“I nominated him for all of the years he has unselfishly donated his time and efforts to help with multiple fundraisers,” Altman said. “Randy is truly a community minded person.”

Regularly participating in the cooking contest at the annual Heritage Festival and volunteering to cook at the annual police department fund-raiser, Harrelson is well known around Johnsonville for his cooking skills and love for the community.

Johnsonville Mayor Johnny Hanna presented the Christmas Star Award to Harrelson on Dec. 5 before the Johnsonville Christmas Parade.

The city of Johnsonville presents the Christmas Star Award annually to recognize a local citizen or organization for outstanding service to the community. Previous recipients are Randolph Willis (2008), Mildred Hughes (2009), Eugenia Cossaboom (2010), Fearless Dunahoe (2011), Carl Skinner (2012), Dale Strickland (2013), Jackie Stasney (2014), Johnsonville First Baptist Church (2015), Edie Cain (2016), Peter Knoller (2017), the Johnsonville Festival Committee (2018) and Robert Hirst (2019).

