Harris Pastides says next University of South Carolina president should look like the opposite of Bob Caslen
ROTARY CLUB OF FLORENCE

Harris Pastides says next University of South Carolina president should look like the opposite of Bob Caslen

Harris Pastides

Interim University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides speaks Monday to the Rotary Club of Florence.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Interim University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides' criteria for the next permanent president of the university sound a lot like the opposite of Bob Caslen. 

Pastides spoke Monday to the Rotary Club of Florence about the state of the university and the search for his permanent replacement. 

He was named acting university president of the university in May after Caslen resigned as president following a commencement speech in which he referred to the university as the University of California and in which he used quotes from another graduation speech without attribution. 

Pastides said that although he was willing to come back to serve as interim president, no one would wish for the way in which he returned to the university. 

He said he was not formally involved in the search process but was calling other university presidents who are potential candidates to explain the benefits of the university to them. He listed those benefits as strong enrollment, additional funding due to the American Rescue Plan, additional yearly funding due to the South Carolina General Assembly and a strong school spirit. 

"I can tell you what I think the criteria are for my successor," Pastides said. "One is that they have experience in higher education." 

Caslen graduated from West Point in 1975 and spent the next 43 years serving in the U.S. Army. For his last five years in the Army, Caslen served as superintendent of West Point. After his retirement from the military, Caslen served for five months as the chief accountability officer at the University of Central Florida. 

"It's very difficult to come from a completely different walk of life," Pastides said. "You don't need to be a president, but you ought to know what it's like. You ought to know about that." 

The second criteria Pastides listed was knowing South Carolina. He gave two examples: knowing how to correctly pronounce Beaufort and knowing more about the state than that it was home to South of the Border. 

"You need to know the state," Pastides continued. "It took me a long time to get to know the people, the places, the smiling faces, the beautiful landscape, the Congaree forest, all the stretches from the mountains and the rivers. It's a phenomenal place. Don't hire someone who's never been here. The honeymoon that they would need is probably longer than the honeymoon they would get." 

Caslen appeared to have no connection to the state before being interviewed for the presidency position. 

Pastides added that the next president needs to be affable. 

While Caslen was president, the university did not offer condolences to Lake City billionaire Darla Moore until after she sent a letter to the university's board of trustees calling the failure to offer condolences “thoughtless, dismissive and [an example of] graceless ignorance.”

Pastides was also asked about repairing the relationship between Moore and the university during the question and answer session that followed his speech. 

He said he was speaking with her at great length.

"Not about the university, because that's not how you repair things, but about life," Pastides said. "Her commitment to Lake City, the Pee Dee, this area is as strong as ever." 

He called the issues between Moore and the board "like a family thing" and that the closer the relationship between parties, the longer it takes for a "rub" to heal.

Pastides added that Moore was as strong and opinionated as ever and usually right about most things. He added that Moore told him he had rocks in his head and to go back to the university. 

"I said I've got rocks in my head, and she said as long as we can agree," Pastides added. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

