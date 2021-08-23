Harris Pastides says next University of South Carolina president should look like the opposite of Bob Caslen

Caslen graduated from West Point in 1975 and spent the next 43 years serving in the U.S. Army. For his last five years in the Army, Caslen served as superintendent of West Point. After his retirement from the military, Caslen served for five months as the chief accountability officer at the University of Central Florida.

"It's very difficult to come from a completely different walk of life," Pastides said. "You don't need to be a president, but you ought to know what it's like. You ought to know about that."

The second criteria Pastides listed was knowing South Carolina. He gave two examples: knowing how to correctly pronounce Beaufort and knowing more about the state than that it was home to South of the Border.

"You need to know the state," Pastides continued. "It took me a long time to get to know the people, the places, the smiling faces, the beautiful landscape, the Congaree forest, all the stretches from the mountains and the rivers. It's a phenomenal place. Don't hire someone who's never been here. The honeymoon that they would need is probably longer than the honeymoon they would get."

Caslen appeared to have no connection to the state before being interviewed for the presidency position.

Pastides added that the next president needs to be affable.