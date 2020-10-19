 Skip to main content
Hartsville announces holiday event schedule with modifications
HARTSVILLE

Hartsville announces holiday event schedule with modifications

Santa rides in his sleigh atop a fire truck in the 2019 Hartsville Christmas parade. This year's parade will be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – As the holiday season approaches, residents of Hartsville and surrounding areas can begin making plans to attend the many Hartsville for the Holidays traditions again this year.

The city’s special events department has worked diligently to create a plan to safely continue the events that Hartsville residents have grown to love and expect each holiday season, said Lauren Baker, director of tourism and communications for the city of Hartsville. The events might look slightly different than in year’s past, but the city is proud to offer events that the entire family can enjoy safely, she said. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced throughout the events and attendees will be required to wear masks if entering the inside of businesses or standing in lines outside.

The first citywide event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 19 with the kickoff the Downtown Holiday Open House and Centennial Tree Lighting. This celebration will be headlined with the Tree Lighting by Mayor Mel Pennington near Centennial Park at 6 p.m. This event will be live streamed, and guests are invited to tune in via Facebook Live. Following the tree lighting, shoppers can kick-start the shopping season by checking out some of the Main Street Hartsville businesses that will be open until 9 p.m.

Terence Lonon and the Untouchables will take the stage at the intersection of Fifth Street and Carolina Avenue and provide entertainment for the night. Santa will land his sleigh for pictures with Santa Claus in front of the Mantissa Hotel located at 130 East Carolina Ave. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Snow flurries are expected for this event. 

Downtown Holiday Open House Extended Shopping Hours will continue on from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays in December. During this event, Main Street Hartsville businesses will stay open late for shoppers to enjoy extended shopping hours. 

The Hartsville Museum will be festively decorated again this year for its Santa’s Workshop exhibit open Dec. 1 through Jan. 9. This exhibit will give guests a peek inside jolly St. Nick’s workshop. Admission is free. The Hartsville Museum is located at 222 North Fifth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

The annual Hartsville Christmas Parade will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 in downtown. This community parade will feature Hartsville’s first responders, local businesses, dance troops and more.

Before Santa makes his parade appearance, he will greet guests at the Hartsville Museum for free photo opportunities from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Parade applications are due by Nov. 20 and can be found at hartsvillefortheholidays.com

SCHEDULE OF HOLIDAY EVENTS IN HARTSVILLE

Holiday Open House and Centennial Tree Lighting – Nov. 19, 6 to 9 p.m. Tree Lighting in Centennial Park 6 p.m. Downtown businesses open late, Santa Claus, live entertainment, and a chance of snow

Santa’s Workshop Exhibit – Dec. 1 -  Jan. 9, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum will be decorated for Christmas and features the Santa’s Workshop exhibit

Downtown Holiday Open House Extended Shopping Hours – Dec. 3, 6 to 9 p.m. Downtown businesses open for late night shopping until 9 p.m.

Downtown Holiday Open House Extended Shopping Hours – Dec. 10, 6 to 9 p.m. Downtown businesses open for late

Hartsville Farmers Market – Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors will be on East Carolina Avenue with wholesome, homegrown and handmade unique items, gifts, plus activities for the kids.

Pictures with Santa at the Hartsville Museum – Dec. 12, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Santa will be at the Hartsville Museum for a free photo opportunity. Bring your own camera.

Annual Hartsville Christmas Parade – Dec. 12, 3 p.m. Applications due by Nov. 20. Applications and route map may be found at hartsvillefortheholidays.com

Downtown Holiday Open House Extended Shopping Hours – Dec. 17, 6 to 9 p.m. Downtown businesses open for late night shopping until 9 p.m.

Additional event information, applications, and guidelines may be found at hartsvillefortheholidays.com.

