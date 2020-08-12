Hartsville approves face mask ordinance

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville became the latest municipality in the Palmetto State to enact a face mask ordinance Tuesday evening.

The Hartsville City Council passed an emergency ordinance at its monthly meeting requiring the use of face coverings in public areas of the city beginning at noon Wednesday.

“The City of Hartsville is committed to providing a safe environment for residents and visitors alike. City Council is hopeful that by taking this step forward, we will help to keep Hartsville a safe place to live, work, and play while minimizing the spread of COVID-19,” Hartsville Public Information Officer Lauren Baker said.

All customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment, food service establishment or city-owned buildings. All retail establishments shall require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and at all times in which social distancing with other staff is not possible, and all food service establishments shall require staff who interact with customers (including delivery personnel) to wear face coverings while working.