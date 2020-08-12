You are the owner of this article.
Hartsville approves face mask ordinance
Hartsville approves face mask ordinance

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville became the latest municipality in the Palmetto State to enact a face mask ordinance Tuesday evening.

The Hartsville City Council passed an emergency ordinance at its monthly meeting requiring  the use of face coverings in public areas of the city beginning at noon Wednesday.

 “The City of Hartsville is committed to providing a safe environment for residents and visitors alike. City Council is hopeful that by taking this step forward, we will help to keep Hartsville a safe place to live, work, and play while minimizing the spread of COVID-19,” Hartsville Public Information Officer Lauren Baker said. 

All customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment, food service establishment or city-owned buildings. All retail establishments shall require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and at all times in which social distancing with other staff is not possible, and all food service establishments shall require staff who interact with customers (including delivery personnel) to wear face coverings while working.

Face masks are not required when a person is in outdoor or unenclosed areas connected to retail or food service establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed, for children under 10, people who are eating, in private offices, when following instructions from police, situations where it is not feasible to wear a mask such as exercise or dental care, and for people with conflicting religious beliefs or a medical condition. 

Any customer or employee of these establishments that is found in violation of this requirement will be subject to a fine of up to $25.

Establishments that are found in violation will be subject to a penalty of no more than $100. Each day of continuing violation shall be treated as a separate offense.

The emergency ordinance will end on Oct. 11 unless extended by the council. 

