Hartsville Band ready for the upcoming season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville High School's band director says the theme for the marching band this year is shattered optics.

The theme is centered on the idea of light being refracted through a prism, emitting different colors.

The marching band has been working tirelessly to prepare for the coming season, said band director Cameron Watkins.

“On the field we have large pieces of props that look like shards of glass that have colored reflections,” Watkins said. “The students will be wearing all-white uniforms with bright colors as if the students are a part of the prism.”

The idea came from dealing with COVID-19 and how the world was "shattered," which forced people to change the way they perceived the world around them.

“After our world shattered,” Watkins said, “we had to ask those questions: How did our eyesight change? How do we see things differently and how did we adjust to the change?”

Watkins said his students deeply identified with the message and it has a lesson that various fragmented ideas can come together to create something new. He said the students' relatability to the emotions and colors of the show makes a better performance.

“With those broken pieces you can create a new vision, a new color, or a new emotion,” Watkins said. “And we are walking the audience through those concepts with how we’re presenting the music.”

Watkins said the musical pieces that were chosen perfectly tie into the message of the prism and it has a lighter tone than past musical arrangements.

“We’re not doing anything dark and aggressive,” Watkins said. “Our school colors are black and red and that is usually dark and aggressive. We wanted to back away from that and do something light in terms of color and just not so heavy.”

The Hartsville High Marching Band is expected to have a heavy load this season with its first band competition on Sept. 24. This will be the band’s 38th year of the competition but it will not be judged because it is hosting the competition.

The band is expected to compete in five other band competitions across the state this season.

Watkins said his goal at every competition is for his students to do their absolute best, have fun, and constantly achieve higher expectations that they have set for themselves.

“After every performance no matter if it is a football game or a competition,” Watkins said. “I always ask them three questions: Did you perform your absolute best? Did you perform better than you did last time and did you have fun while doing it? If the answer is yes to those questions then our goal has been accomplished.”

During competition season, Watkins said, he does not fall into the temptation to get wrapped up in obsessing over whether or not his band will get first place or a trophy.

“Just because you got first place doesn’t mean you had fun doing it,” he said. “It’s important for our kids to enjoy what they are doing. It’s more about them building that camaraderie and family unit.”

What makes the band unique, Watkins said, is that the sport is dependent upon everyone working together to achieve a goal. He said other sports or activities are independent and do not have interconnectedness.

“With another sport you don't have to rely on anyone else,” Watkins said. “You can just swap that person out and put them on the bench or if you fail a test in math class the entire class doesn’t fail, but with marching band, if one kid falls behind the entire band falls.”

The Hartsville band program is geared to prepare students to handle real-life issues and seeks to equip each student with the tools to go out pursue music on the next level if they have that desire, he said.

“I talk to the students a lot about what can be done with music outside of high school,” he said. “A lot of students do go to colleges and audition or they will get involved in playing music on the next level in some way.”

Last year out of 12 graduating seniors, Watkins said, seven went on to college to pursue music education and are on track to becoming future band directors.

Watkins said there have been students who went to college and got music scholarships who are not majoring in music that get to continue their passion while pursuing higher education. He said he always stresses to his students that music is another avenue to get out of Hartsville. For some, Watkins said, it is the make or break from staying at home to going to a college they want.

Watkins said the impact of his teachings is one that lasts beyond four years of high school. He said he has had students who graduated several years ago tell about how his teachings on the marching band has helped them be a better person, mother, business owner, etc.

“Those life lessons we teach stick with the students,” he said. “Every lesson on the field isn’t always playing this note at this time, but it’s simply being on time and treating people as you would like to be treated.”

Every year the marching band comes up with a theme to focus on and student leaders gathered together and came up with the theme for this year as excellence through community involvement. Watkins said the students wanted to be more present in the community and lend a helping hand to those who need it most.

“It wasn’t all about what we do out on the field or in the band classroom,” Watkins said. “It was about how to take our impact beyond the classroom.”

Last year the Hartsville High School Marching Band received a superior rating at every competition it entered and it was lower state champion. The band program is planning on continuing to be a superior band while also helping the community this season.