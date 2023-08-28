HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Raceway Ford Chevrolet President John Isgett recently presented a donation of $1,000 to the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club. Accepting the donation was Lisa Bailey, director of Philanthropy for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area.

Isgett said focusing on education and youth are important building blocks of the community.

The Hartsville Boys & Girls Club is located at 1103A S. Sixth St. The club offers afterschool and summer programs for ages 6-18 with a mission to inspire and enable all young people from throughout the Pee Dee Area, especially those who need us most, to become productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

The program’s core priority impact areas are academic success, good character and healthy lifestyles. By offering diverse, interesting, and proven programs, the club keeps youth as active participants thereby achieving positive results.

For example:

86% of students who needed to improve their academic performance did so;

80% of students who needed to improve their behavior did so;

86% of students who needed to do better completing their homework to the teacher’s satisfaction did so;

80% of students needing to come to school more motivated to learn did so.

The Hartsville club will conduct its annual Night of Hope Oyster Roast & Auction fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hartsville Country Club. Sponsorships and tickets are available at www.bgcpda.org/news-events/night-of-hope or by emailing lbailey@bgcpda.org

For more information about Hartsville Boys & Girls Club, visit www.bgcpda.org, or call 843-332-1400.