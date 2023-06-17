DEIRDRE CURRIN

Morning News

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The historical Hartsville First Baptist Church was founded in 1850 and is repainting its 1964-era steeple alongside various other improvements.

Prior to the steeple and cross being put onto the church in 1964, local children figured out that the material was easy to engrave on and wrote their names on both the cross and steeple. The repairs and new paint are not expected to cover up any of the old carvings.

“Before the cross was hoisted to the top, I remember finding a rusty nail and etching my name into the metal,” Lester Reynolds, a church member, wrote. “Many other church onlookers were also scratching their names onto the cross… I remember someone saying that our names were just a little closer to God.”

When the steeple was put on the chapel, the addition literally stopped traffic.

“It was a really big deal in Hartsville when they put the steeple up; it actually stopped town,” said David Miller, chairman of the deacons. “Businesses came to a stop. It was such a big deal you couldn’t even shop in town.”

The church will also be repainting its columns, adding a wheelchair ramp and ADA-approved restrooms, doing minor repairs on the steeple’s cross and repaving its parking lot.

“This is just — to me — a fascinating thing for a small town,” the Rev. Greg Boyd said. “When we started the project — we’re gonna be repainting the front, we’re gonna be doing all these improvements — I started hearing these stories of how it stopped the town.”

The older chapel on the church’s property was built in 1908. Where it stands is said to be the highest piece of ground in Hartsville.

“Here’s my heart as pastor: We’re making these improvements — the chimes, the paint, the parking lot — not so we can brag on us but to tell the community we love God, and we believe God is doing some good things in our church,” Boyd said.

The steeple and columns are expected to be done today, and the repaving of the parking lot will be next.