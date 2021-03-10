Hartsville City Council honors former member Tre' Gammage

Pennington then joked that he had to call Gammage's family to ask for his full name — he has two middle names — and that the city had to reduce the font size of the name on the proclamation to get it to fit on one line.

"I'm glad it fit," Gammage said.

Gammage added that he would miss the jokes with the council but would not miss the executive sessions.

The council also declared March Social and Emotional Learning Day.

Gammage led the push for the council to approve a similar resolution in 2020 and was asked by Mayor Mel Pennington IV to speak on the topic at the meeting.

He said he was passionate about social and emotional learning because he was a dean of students and helps children to learn in those areas.

"It's very fitting on my last day to be going out in March receiving a proclamation for SEL Day," Gammage said. "It's what I am going to be putting my heart into besides my family. I'm grateful that we're continuing to do the proclamation today."

The council also read a resolution honoring late former Mayor Flossie Hopkins. This resolution will be presented to the Hopkins' family when they hold a celebration of Flossie's life at a later date.

