Hartsville City Council honors former member Tre' Gammage
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville City Council bid adieu to former member Tre' Gammage Tuesday evening. 

The council presented Gammage, who resigned from the council in February, with three parting gifts at the meeting: a proclamation honoring him for his service, a glass plaque, and his nameplate. 

"We certainly are going to miss you," Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington IV said. "You certainly have brought a special element to this council and this city." He added that he hoped Gammage would return to the city one day. 

Gammage said that he wasn't expecting to receive all that he was handed at the meeting. 

"That's funny because we got an email that said a plaque and presentation," Pennington jokingly interrupted. 

Gammage said that he was humbled and that the city had previously had illustrious council members to serve in his seat. 

"The fact that I'm put in the same class with legends like Bernice Wilson is so humbling to me," Gammage said. 

He added that he had come to the city knowing one person — his supervisor — and would be leaving the city with a wife, a child, and a home. Gammage also thanked the council members for helping him learn about service and for their passion for the city. 

Pennington then joked that he had to call Gammage's family to ask for his full name — he has two middle names — and that the city had to reduce the font size of the name on the proclamation to get it to fit on one line. 

"I'm glad it fit," Gammage said. 

Gammage added that he would miss the jokes with the council but would not miss the executive sessions. 

The council also declared March Social and Emotional Learning Day. 

Gammage led the push for the council to approve a similar resolution in 2020 and was asked by Mayor Mel Pennington IV to speak on the topic at the meeting. 

He said he was passionate about social and emotional learning because he was a dean of students and helps children to learn in those areas. 

"It's very fitting on my last day to be going out in March receiving a proclamation for SEL Day," Gammage said. "It's what I am going to be putting my heart into besides my family. I'm grateful that we're continuing to do the proclamation today." 

The council also read a resolution honoring late former Mayor Flossie Hopkins. This resolution will be presented to the Hopkins' family when they hold a celebration of Flossie's life at a later date. 

Other action taken by the Hartsville City Council

In other action, the council also:

>> Approved the first reading of an ordinance leasing a property to the Darlington County Humane Society;

>> Approved resolutions appointing Brianna Douglas to the city's public development corporation and authorizing an application for a South Carolina Aeronautics grant; 

>> Declared March donate life month and April disabilities awareness month; 

>> Presented Councilmen Bobby McGee and Bryson Caldwell their certificates of completion from the Municipal Association of South Carolina's Elected Officials Institute and received recognition from the Municipal Association for having all councilmembers complete the institute; and

>> Heard from Lauren Baker, director of tourism and communications for the city, about her department's work. 

