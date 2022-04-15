Hartsville City Council OKs townhome rezoning

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The city of Hartsville will be getting 46 new townhomes.

At a regular meeting Tuesday, the Hartsville City Council approved an ordinance to rezone 8.29 acres of property on 14th street from planned development to R-2 residential to allow construction to move forward on a 46-unit townhome development.

“The city of Hartsville is being intentional about trying to work with developers to increase our neighborhoods and add more houses,” City Manager Daniel Moore said. “We want more people to call Hartsville home. That is a big focus of Hartsville City Council and Hartsville government.”

The town development project is a step toward fulfilling the mission and objective of Vision Hartsville 2030. This project is a multimillion dollar development.

Mayor Pro Tem Johnny Andrews in the mayor’s absence read a proclamation declaring Aug. 19 as Coker University Day. Andrews said Coker University is an essential part of the Hartsville Community.

“We are very proud to declare Aug. 19 Coker University Day,” Andrews said. “ I have been really excited about the growth of the university. Coker is a really big part of Hartsville. People from all over the world know about Coker.”

Andrews added he graduated from the university in 1974.

The president of Coker University, Natalie Harder, and students of the university were present to accept the proclamation.

“We greatly appreciate this,” Harder said. “I have been the president since June of 2020 and I love seeing how integrated Coker is with the Hartsville community. We appreciate your support very much.”

In other action, the City Council:

Approved an ordinance to lease the property at 149 W. Carolina Ave. for one year to the Darlington County Humane Society. The city will receive a $500 monthly income from the Humane Society.

Adopted a resolution to proclaim April 14 as Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Awareness day.

Adopted a resolution proclaiming April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month and another resolution proclaiming April as Fair Housing Month.

Adopted a resolution proclaiming April as Men’s Health Month.

The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 10 at Hartsville City Hall.

