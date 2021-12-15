Hartsville City Council pays tribute to outgoing Mayor Mel Pennington

DeLaine, the newest member of the council, said it was interesting to sit next to Pennington for a few months.

Bryson Caldwell said Pennington taught him how to keep his passions and desires within righteousness.

Braddock said it had been a fun ride for Pennington's 12 years as mayor. He said he cherished their friendship.

Andrews said Pennington had his hands in every project completed by the city including the new city hall, Sam Kendall's, the improvements to College Avenue, the new hotel and Neptune Island.

The entire council then presented Pennington with three awards: his gavel, a map of the city and a brick at the Center Theatre.

Pennington joked that he thought that he would be a getting a portrait like former Mayor Michael Holt.

Pennington spoke for several minutes after being presented the awards and taking photos with the council and his family.