Hartsville City Council pays tribute to outgoing Mayor Mel Pennington

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Mel Pennington bid farewell to the Hartsville City Council Tuesday evening.
Pennington, Hartsville's mayor for 12 years, chose not to run for a fourth term. His replacement, Casey Hancock, was elected on Nov. 16 and was scheduled to take office at Tuesday's meeting.
The meeting began shortly after Pennington poked his head inside a door to the council chambers and shouted "all rise" like bailiffs do in courtrooms when judges are about to enter.
After approving the minutes of the previous meeting and certifying the results of the 2021 city elections, Pennington tried to move past the next agenda item, council comments to him, to allow the swearing in of Hancock as mayor and the swearing in of Teresa Mack, Kenzie "Pete" DeLaine and Bob Braddock as council members.
But Mayor Pro Tempore Johnny Andrews called for a point of order and asked each council member to make comments to Pennington.
Mack said it had been a pleasure to work with Pennington. She said sometimes they butted heads but they always tried to work together. She offered her prayers for his success.
Bobby McGee used a quote from Charlie Brown, saying goodbye to Pennington as mayor made his throat hurt. He thanked Pennington and his family for their service to the city.
DeLaine, the newest member of the council, said it was interesting to sit next to Pennington for a few months.
Bryson Caldwell said Pennington taught him how to keep his passions and desires within righteousness.
Braddock said it had been a fun ride for Pennington's 12 years as mayor. He said he cherished their friendship.
Andrews said Pennington had his hands in every project completed by the city including the new city hall, Sam Kendall's, the improvements to College Avenue, the new hotel and Neptune Island.
The entire council then presented Pennington with three awards: his gavel, a map of the city and a brick at the Center Theatre.
Pennington joked that he thought that he would be a getting a portrait like former Mayor Michael Holt.
Pennington spoke for several minutes after being presented the awards and taking photos with the council and his family.
He appeared to choke up several times but thanked his family for their sacrifice of allowing him to spend time serving the city, the council for its work with him, credited the city's success attributed to him to the council, city staff and Holt, and said Hancock would do things that he could never dream of as mayor.
The council approved:
>> The first reading of an ordinance authorizing the borrowing up to $1.48 million from the state's water quality revolving fund to construct a new water tower.
>> Resolutions authorizing the city's application for a firefighters' grant of $399,055 to acquire new breathing machines and authorizing the application for a Byerly Foundation grant of $36,418 to conduct an economic study of the city.
>> A proclamation designating Dec. 10 as Arbor Day.
The council also received a plaque from Pee Dee Region Public Health Director Jim Bruckner to recognize the city's efforts to combat vaping and smoking and received its 2020-21 audit report.
Andrews was reelected the city's mayor pro tempore.