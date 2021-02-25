Hartsville City Councilman Tre' Gammage resigns, creates need for third special election in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville area is set to host three special elections in the next three months.

The resignations of Darlington County Vice Chairman J. Lewis Brown to become the county's economic development director and Hartsville City Councilman Tre' Gammage have created the need for three special elections.

Brown resigned from his District 7 seat in February to accept his new job.

The district includes western Darlington County, including the western half of the city of Hartsville.

Gammage seems to have resigned in late February from his District 1 seat on the city council. He did not respond to an email seeking comment about his resignation.

District 1 includes the central part of the city.

The county council seat is a partisan seat. If more than one candidate files for a party, a primary is needed to choose that party's nominee for the office. Then the winning candidate would face opposition from other parties in the general election.

Two people, former councilman Robbin Brock and Kirk Askins, have filed to run in the Republican primary to fill Brown's seat on the council.