Hartsville deals with flooding problem

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville had a stormwater flooding problem when torrential rain hit in July.

The city has developed a short-term and long-term plan to correct the flooding problem. The plan was submitted to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

In the short term, the city will replace several catch basins and drop inlets on West Carolina Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The city has determined that two major problems, volume and capacity, are at play in the flooding.

The new catch basins and drop inlets will be updated to the standard size of SCDOT and this will allow more water storage during heavy rain and will allow water to move freely.

The short term plan does not completely solve the problem because the pipe underneath Carolina Avenue is too small to transport water from heavy rain. The pipe replacement for Carolina Avenue is a costly repair.

The city has said its estimated repair cost will be millions of dollars. The repair will involve removing pipes in an entire block of Carolina Avenue through the 5th street intersection.

Hartsville Mayor Casey Hancock said the short-term plan will dovetail into the long-term plan.

“The short-term plan is a first step and we won’t have to tear anything down or start over when we go about the long-term fix,” Hancock said. “Our mission is to do what we can to stop businesses from getting water damage and having to make repairs or close.”

Hancock said the amount of rain in July was uncommon and it took the city by surprise. He said the change in climate is causing a heavier downpour of rain. “It is a trend becoming more common,” he said.

Hancock said the city revamped its protocol by blocking off roads when heavy rain hits for drivers’ safety and to prevent cars from passing through flooded areas because the weight of the vehicles push water upward toward storefronts.