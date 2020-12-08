 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hartsville extends face mask, emergency meeting ordinance
0 comments

Hartsville extends face mask, emergency meeting ordinance

{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville residents will be wearing face masks until February. 

The Hartsville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to extend its emergency ordinance requiring face masks in certain circumstances and allowing for electronic meetings for another 60 days. 

The council did receive two comments, both arguing for the council not to extend the mask. The commenters argued that freedom is more important than what they called a questionable medical practice. 

Under the ordinance, all customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment, food service establishment or city-owned buildings. All retail establishments shall require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and at all times in which social distancing with other staff is not possible, and all food service establishments shall require staff who interact with customers (including delivery personnel) to wear face coverings while working.

Face masks are not required when a person is in outdoor or unenclosed areas connected to retail or food service establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed, for children under 10, people who are eating, in private offices, when following instructions from police, situations where it is not feasible to wear a mask such as exercise or dental care, and for people with conflicting religious beliefs or a medical condition. 

Any customer or employee of these establishments that is found in violation of this requirement will be subject to a fine of up to $25.

Establishments that are found in violation will be subject to a penalty of no more than $100. Each day of continuing violation shall be treated as a separate offense.

The ordinance was approved by the city council in August and extended October. 

In other action, the council also approved the final reading of an ordinance that establishes a fire line tap fee to prevent contractors from overpaying for a fire line service when they're building a home and resolutions approving a policy of keeping a general fund reserve balance of between 15% to 17% and approving Trident Construction of Charleston to construct a larger concession stand for Neptune Island at a price of $397,001. 

Hartsville City Manager Daniel Moore also said the city has distributed Christmas bonuses for city employees and had also given out Main Street gift cards. 

Tuesday's meeting was conducted electronically due to a positive COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Two Florentines among 26 charged in local, state and federal drug investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A joint team of more than 85 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 18 individuals who have been charged in federal court for their roles in an interstate drug trafficking organization that operated out of Myrtle Beach, Conway, and Florence, South Carolina, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Local News

29 indicted for roles in 2018 Lee County prison riots

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Grand Jury has indicted 29 people for their roles in the 2018 riot at the Lee County Correctional Institute. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the unsealing of the indictments at a news conference held Thursday morning on the first floor of the Dennis building on the grounds of the Statehouse in Columbia.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert