Hartsville extends face mask, emergency meeting ordinance

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville residents will be wearing face masks until February.
The Hartsville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to extend its emergency ordinance requiring face masks in certain circumstances and allowing for electronic meetings for another 60 days.
The council did receive two comments, both arguing for the council not to extend the mask. The commenters argued that freedom is more important than what they called a questionable medical practice.
Under the ordinance, all customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment, food service establishment or city-owned buildings. All retail establishments shall require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and at all times in which social distancing with other staff is not possible, and all food service establishments shall require staff who interact with customers (including delivery personnel) to wear face coverings while working.
Face masks are not required when a person is in outdoor or unenclosed areas connected to retail or food service establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed, for children under 10, people who are eating, in private offices, when following instructions from police, situations where it is not feasible to wear a mask such as exercise or dental care, and for people with conflicting religious beliefs or a medical condition.
Any customer or employee of these establishments that is found in violation of this requirement will be subject to a fine of up to $25.
Establishments that are found in violation will be subject to a penalty of no more than $100. Each day of continuing violation shall be treated as a separate offense.
The ordinance was approved by the city council in August and extended October.
In other action, the council also approved the final reading of an ordinance that establishes a fire line tap fee to prevent contractors from overpaying for a fire line service when they're building a home and resolutions approving a policy of keeping a general fund reserve balance of between 15% to 17% and approving Trident Construction of Charleston to construct a larger concession stand for Neptune Island at a price of $397,001.
Hartsville City Manager Daniel Moore also said the city has distributed Christmas bonuses for city employees and had also given out Main Street gift cards.
Tuesday's meeting was conducted electronically due to a positive COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving.
