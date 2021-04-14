Hartsville extends face mask ordinance again

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Residents of the city of Hartsville will be required to keep wearing face masks.

The Hartsville City Council voted Tuesday evening to extend its emergency ordinance requiring people to wear face masks in certain circumstances.

The ordinance says that people are required to wear masks when inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment, food-service establishment, or city-owned buildings. It provides exceptions for situations in which social distancing is possible, for people with conflicting religious beliefs, people with medical problems, children under 10, people who are eating, exercising, or receiving dental care, and people who are with people they live with in the same enclosed area. A violation of the ordinance carries a fine of $25 for a person and $100 for a business.

The city has required the wearing of face masks since Aug. 11, 2020. The ordinance was extended in October 2020, December 2020 and February.